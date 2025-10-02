Luxury cars have a reputation for shedding value quickly, and BMW is no exception. A high sticker price may feel justified the day you drive off the lot, but five years later the resale numbers can look brutal. Depreciation is often the single biggest cost of owning a premium car, and it can easily outweigh maintenance, fuel, or even insurance.

But not every BMW falls victim to this steep curve. Some models hold their value surprisingly well, thanks to a mix of enthusiast demand, limited production, and real-world usability. In fact, a few BMWs buck the luxury-car stereotype altogether, retaining more than half their original price even after five years of ownership.

That’s the takeaway from a recent iSeeCars study, which analyzed millions of transactions to find the cars that depreciate the least. For BMW fans, the results are both expected and surprising: the models with the strongest resale value aren’t always the most expensive ones, but rather the cars with lasting emotional appeal and practical charm.

So which BMWs are the smart buys if you want to keep more money in your pocket down the road? Here are the top 10 BMWs with the best resale value in 2025, ranked from strongest to weakest performers after five years.

1. BMW M2 – 59.4% Value Retained

The G87 M2 leads the pack with nearly 60 percent of its value intact after five years. Compact, powerful, and deeply connected to BMW’s motorsport DNA, it’s a car that enthusiasts chase in the used market, keeping prices high.

2. BMW 2 Series Coupe – 56.2%

Sitting just behind the M2, the 2 Series Coupe proves that you don’t need an M badge to get strong resale value. Its classic proportions and fairly affordable entry point make it appealing both new and used.

3. BMW M4 Coupe – 55.9%

The G82 M4 Coupe is one of BMW’s performance icons, and its strong resale numbers reflect that. Buyers looking for a true daily driver with track-ready credentials help keep demand high.

4. BMW i8 Coupe – 52.7%

The discontinued i8 still performs surprisingly well, holding more than half its value. With futuristic styling and limited production, it has already begun its transition from modern experiment to collectible.

5. BMW 4 Series Coupe – 51.9%

Despite polarizing styling, the G42 4 Series Coupe continues to attract buyers. Its balance of performance and everyday comfort makes it a steady seller on the used market.

6. BMW Z4 – 51.5%

The Z4 Roadster defies the usual convertible depreciation trend. With its Toyota Supra connection and open-air driving appeal, it manages to hold more than half its original price. Especially if you get the special Z4 M40i Handschalter edition.

7. BMW M4 Convertible – 49.9%

Convertibles usually lag behind coupes in resale value, and the G83 M4 Cabrio is no different. But with 49.9 percent retained, it’s still a strong performer among luxury drop-tops.

8. BMW 2 Series Convertible (F23 Generation) – 49.9%

Smaller convertibles rarely make resale-value lists, yet the first BMW 2 Series Convertible (F23) holds its ground. Its charm lies in its compact size and approachable price point.

9. BMW X1 – 49.6%

The X1 is the SUV standout. Its practicality, urban-friendly size, and relatively low price tag make it popular in the used market, helping it retain nearly half its value.

10. BMW X2 – 48.8%

Rounding out the list, the new U10 X2 is sportier and less practical than the X1 but still manages to keep almost half its worth. Its unique styling appeals to younger buyers, keeping resale demand steady.