The 2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe sees a handful of small updates. New paint and wheel options join a freshly available M Sport Professional Package, although it’s all aesthetics aside from beefier brakes. Inside, you’ll find a new steering wheel and a lightly retouched center stack and air con vents. There’s a couple of new trim materials to opt for – Fineline Light Open-Pore and Ash Grey Blue Open-Pore wood – and new Tacora Red SensaTec and Black/Red Vernasca leather.

It’s the smallest and least-expensive car in the lineup, but the 2 Series Coupe is certainly no slouch. The cornucopia of improvements make it an even more compelling choice than the 2024 model. We said it last year, but it bears repeating: in a world of overpriced and underdelivering rear-driven coupes, the 2 Series Coupe stands out.

2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2 Series Coupe’s base trim is the 230i. Its turbo four-cylinder makes 255 horsepowier and 295 pound-feet of torque. BMW claims it’ll make it from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. The six-cylinder M240i is even more impressive, as the venerated B58 inline-six lurks under the hood. It pushes 382 horsepower and can accelerate xDrive variants from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. It feels faster.

The $2,400 Cooling and High-Performance Tire Package available on the M240i adds larger brakes, an extra oil cooler, and grippier tires. We’d probably skip it unless you’re keeping the car a long time and doing weekly driving events. And – most importantly – aren’t looking to the aftermarket. It’s not unlikely that this rarely checked box might add some resale value to your car on the secondhand market, if you care about that sort of thing.

Regardless of the engine you choose, you’ll find an eight-speed automatic transmission on shifting duties. Rear or all-wheel drive, the 2 Series offers an engaging driving experience reminiscent of BMW days gone past. While steering is still muted when compared to vintage BMWs, the car’s small footprint, good power, and overall precision are quite good when viewed through a modern lens.

2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe Fuel Economy and MPG

The 230i is the fuel-sipper of the 2 Series lineup, offering 26 mpg city and 35 mpg highway for 30 mpg combined when configured with rear-wheel drive. xDrive adds weight and mpg penalties; expect a 2-mpg penalty all around. Knock off another two mpg for any M240i – oddly, the EPA ratings for them are the same regardless of which drivetrain you choose. These numbers are competitive. Audi’s A3 gets 28 mpg combined and the front-wheel drive Acura Integra A-Spec gets 32 mpg combined.

Interior and Cargo Space

SensaTec upholstery comes standard on the 2025 BMW 2 Series. You can step up to Vernasca leather – a $1,500 option – but we’d probably skip it. The same money gets you the Convenience Package, which adds a moonroof, Comfort Access, and ambient lighting. That stuff comes standard on the M240i, but we’d still eschew the leather in favor of the $875 Harman Kardon sound system.

The 2 Coupe gets a pint-sized 10 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk. But, seating behind the driver’s seat is pretty good considering the car’s size. Second row headroom clocks in at 34.7 inches, and there’s 32.2 inches of leg room. 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats help give you a little more space for stuff when you need it.

2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe Technology and Connectivity

With the addition of iDrive 8.5 with QuickSelect, the 2 Series features almost all the latest gizmos and gadgets in the BMW repertoire. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will likely satisfy all your needs, but if they don’t, the car also has a built-in navigation system, voice commands, and BMW Assist for emergency situations.

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe has a wide range of tech options to choose from, too. A head-up display, wireless device charging, and remote engine start are some of the more useful ones. Most are a la carte, which is good, because the Premium Package is $3,300 on the 230i – nearly 10 percent of the car’s $39,000 MSRP!

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and Cross Traffic Warning Rear all come standard on the 2025 BMW 2 Series. Nothing new here from years prior. We’d normally consider the $700 Parking Assistance Package because it’s a good value. But on the 2 Series, price and simplicity are part of the appeal, so we’d likely skip it.

2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe Pricing

The 230i starts at $39,600, and the M240i starts at $50,600. Add $2,000 to either if you need xDrive. True competitors exist in the Audi A3/S3, which starts at $38,200, and possibly the Mercedes CLA, though it offers less power across the board and starts at around $5,000 more than the 2 Series. And, you’d have to be seen driving a Mercedes – yikes.

2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe FAQ