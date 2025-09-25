Depending on whether you like the iX3 or not, now’s both the best and worst time to buy a BMW. The lineup will be overhauled in rapid succession, with more than 40 cars launching by the end of 2027. Some will be next-generation models, but most will be updates to existing products. However, once they adopt Neue Klasse design and technology, even the facelifted cars will give the impression of being all-new.

BMW’s Head of Neue Klasse told Autocar that BMW has never made such major changes during a product’s life cycle. Mike Reichelt admitted that doing the usual LCI would make existing vehicles “feel like an old portfolio.” While structural changes to the body aren’t planned, the fresh styling will spread across the entire range. Likewise, the iDrive X central touchscreen and Panoramic Vision projection are coming to all models.

Reichelt also said Neue Klasse brings “quantum leaps in technology,” and even current vehicles will receive the latest advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In addition, BMW will implement “all the digital things” pioneered by the iX3 across the portfolio. He wasn’t referring only to EVs but to combustion-engine cars as well.

Alongside giving its many nameplates the Neue Klasse treatment, BMW is also planning to add extra members to its already broad portfolio. We’ve heard there will be at least five additional models: i1, i2, i3 Touring, iX4, and a rugged SUV with both gas and electric drivetrains. Munich might also be working on even more vehicles, including a two-door i4 coupe and convertible.

These rumored models would join the already launched iX3, next year’s i3 sedan, and the iX5 confirmed earlier this week. Spy shots have revealed that the second-generation X7 will also feature an electric iX7 derivative, and there may also be an iX6. Suffice it to say, the next few years will be BMW’s busiest ever in terms of product launches.

That said, the German luxury brand is preparing to say goodbye to a few models without planning direct successors. The Z4 and 8 Series are both bowing out in 2026. Additionally, the iX and XM are likely to follow later this decade. A far more surprising loss would be the rumored demise of the 3 Series Touring, since the “G51” might not make it to production after all. It would be unusual not to have a 3er wagon with combustion engines for the first time since 1988, when the E30 Touring debuted.

We’re usually accurate in our reporting, but this time we’re hoping our sources are wrong. A world without a 3 Series Touring would be a sad place. However, we would take comfort from knowing an electric wagon would indirectly take its place.

Source: Autocar