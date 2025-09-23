In an increasingly competitive automotive sector, speed is of the essence. Just as Japanese and later Korean brands rose to fame, Chinese automakers now want a piece of the action. Luxury marques born in the world’s largest car market are starting to threaten legacy players. BMW, Mercedes, and Audi are all struggling in China, especially in the EV segment.

Domestic manufacturers are churning out cars like there’s no tomorrow, with new brands seemingly popping up every other day. But after pouring over €10 billion into Neue Klasse over the last five years, BMW is confident it can beat China at its own game. Between now and late 2027, more than 40 new cars are scheduled to launch. Granted, not all will be next-generation models. Many will be facelifts, but all of them will feature Neue Klasse traits to varying degrees.

Development boss Joachim Post told German business newspaper Handelsblatt that BMW has shifted its program into a higher gear: “No one will be able to imitate what we have planned for the next two years anytime soon. And that’s why I say: what we are doing now is more than China speed.”

Post even claimed BMW is now in a position to bring new cars to market “the way you bake pretzels, as they say in Bavaria.” Unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence plays a key role in accelerating development, though at the expense of human resources. The Munich-based executive admitted the company “needed significantly more manpower in the past.” By contrast, a team of just 1,000 people will be enough to develop the BMW of tomorrow.

BMW insists it isn’t prioritizing quantity over quality, but the pace of new launches is expected to accelerate in the AI era. In addition to renewing existing nameplates, the German luxury brand is reportedly exploring ways to expand its already vast portfolio. Beyond next year’s i3 sedan and iX5 electric SUV, there will allegedly be an i3 wagon, an iX4, and a rugged SUV with both combustion and electric drivetrains.

We’ve also reported on the strong likelihood of entry-level i1 and i2 electric models. Suffice it to say, BMW’s lineup is about to become even more complex as the Neue Klasse family expands. At the top of the NK hierarchy will be electric M cars, starting with the M3 “ZA0” in 2027.

