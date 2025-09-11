BMW of North America has identified a defect affecting certain 2026 model year X5 and X7 vehicles built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg between August 5 and August 20, 2025. According to documents filed with U.S. regulators, a total of 1,406 vehicles are potentially affected. The problem centers around a windshield that may not have been sealed correctly. If water enters through the right A-pillar, it can travel downward into the cabin and come into contact with sensitive electrical components.

While initial symptoms may only include door or headlight malfunctions, the bigger concern is that prolonged moisture exposure could lead to a short circuit. In rare cases, BMW warns this may trigger a thermal event, even when the ignition is switched off.

Which Models Are Affected

Of the 1,406 vehicles identified:

1,073 are X5 models (both internal combustion and plug-in hybrid variants)

333 are X7 models, offered exclusively with mild-hybrid gasoline engines.

The plug-in hybrid option is only available on the X5, but BMW stresses that the standard six-cylinder and V8 versions of both SUVs could be impacted.

BMW’s Response And Fix

BMW has instructed U.S. dealers to inspect the windshield seals of affected vehicles and rework them if necessary. If any electrical components show signs of water damage, they will be replaced free of charge. Owners and lessees are expected to be notified by mail beginning October 17, 2025. In the meantime, customers can use their 17-character VIN on BMW’s consumer website to check if their vehicle is included. Since both the X5 and X7 are built in Spartanburg, South Carolina, their VINs will begin with the number “5.”

What Owners Should Do

Until official notifications are sent, concerned X5 and X7 owners can run a VIN check online to confirm whether their vehicle is affected. Once dealers are ready, the inspection and any necessary repairs will be carried out at no cost. BMW has not reported any accidents or injuries related to the defect, but the automaker is taking the issue seriously due to the potential fire risk.