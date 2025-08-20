Beneath the Pacific breeze at Pebble Beach, BMW quietly rolled out a piece of its hidden history. Next to the spotlight-grabbing debut of the 2026 BMW M850i M Heritage Edition stood a much rarer machine: a right-hand drive BMW 850CSi, painted in the same vibrant Bright Red (known as Hellrot Uni in Germany). But this wasn’t just any 850CSi — it was one of only 153 units which were allocated to the UK market. It’s also one of the seven 850CSi models painted in Bright Red. To most passersby, it looked like a BMW classic. But for those who know BMW history, this was a once-in-a-decade sighting — an icon that quietly bridged the gap between luxury and Motorsport.

The BMW 850CSi: An M Car in All But Name

The BMW 8 Series (E31) was always intended to be more than a successor to the original 6 Series. It was a technological leap, aimed at the grand touring elite, offering a choice between V8 and V12 engines, cutting-edge aerodynamics, and a futuristic driver interface. But it was the 850CSi, launched in the early 1990s, that pushed the 8 Series into truly rarefied air.

Officially, BMW never gave it an “M” badge — but underneath, the 850CSi was a Motorsport product. The full production version used a 5.6-liter S70B56 V12, derived from the M70 but reengineered by BMW M, making 375 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It came exclusively with a 6-speed manual, stiffened suspension, quicker steering, and four-wheel steering. Its VINs even began with “WBS,” the signature of every real M car.

A Different Kind of Rare: M70-Powered RHD 850CSi

But the car at Pebble Beach tells a slightly different story. While it wore 850CSi badging and many of the same Motorsport tweaks, it was one of a handful of early-production right-hand drive 850CSis built specifically for the UK market. And under the hood it also had the M70 5.0-liter V12, making 296 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. That setup makes this car one of the most unusual members of the E31 family.

From 1992 to 1996, BMW built 1,510 850CSi models worldwide. Of those, just 160 were right-hand drive, 153 were officially allocated for the UK with this configuration.

Factory Luxury, 1990s Style

Like all high-end 8 Series models, this 850CSi came well equipped. It featured pop-up headlights, a power sunroof, automatic climate control, and a rear sunshade. The interior was trimmed in leather with power-adjustable, heated front seats, complete with driver memory functions — state-of-the-art comfort for its era. It also sat on the classic 16-inch alloy wheels of the time, tucked into a long, low, and unmistakably ’90s coupe silhouette.

Echoes of Heritage in Bright Red

The decision to position this right-hand drive 850CSi beside the new 2026 BMW M850i M Heritage Edition was no accident. The new car, limited to just 500 units globally, serves as a modern-day tribute to the original 8 Series. It’s offered in five historic colors, including the very same Bright Red worn by the E31 at Pebble.

While the M850i M Heritage Edition is packed with contemporary luxuries — from its twin-turbo V8 to iDrive 7 and carbon roof — the design callback to the original 8 Series is unmistakable. Seeing both cars together offered a powerful visual throughline: BMW honoring not just its past, but a very specific, and very rare, chapter of it.

A Moment Only Pebble Beach Could Offer

Many visitors that day may have walked past the 850CSi without realizing its significance. But for BMW purists, it was the true star of the display — a car with Motorsport heritage, a unique drivetrain story, and paint that linked two generations across decades.