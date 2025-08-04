It’s safe to say there’s no shortage of special editions from the BMW Group. The latest in a long string of limited-run cars celebrates 66 years since the original Mini came out. Available in Singapore, the MINI 66 Collection is based on the John Cooper Works and offered with both drivetrains. Customers can order the hot hatch with either a gasoline engine or a fully electric setup.

The JCW duo is capped at only six cars and comes with arguably the coolest wheel design currently offered by Oxford. Both models ride on 18-inch John Cooper Works Rallye Spoke wheels with self-leveling hubcaps, just like on a Rolls-Royce. MINI fits the pocket rocket with “66” logos and racing stripes that nod to the brand’s rallying pedigree.

Additional tweaks appear on the front fenders, where MINI applies an “Est. 1959 MINI 66 Years” graphic as a tribute to its origins. We’d be remiss not to mention the decals are a subtle homage to the car’s heyday at the Rallye Monte Carlo. The classic Cooper S won the event in 1964 and repeated the feat in 1965 and 1967. Opt for the electric model, and the feisty EV gets a contrasting red-to-black roof.

The MINI 66 Collection is all show without any extra go. Choose the gas version (F66), and MINI gives you the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter BMW B48. The four-cylinder engine delivers 228 hp and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft). The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic sends power to the front wheels, enabling a 0–62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 6.1 seconds. Flat out, the tiny-but-mighty hatchback tops out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

The purely electric model (J01) features a single-motor setup sending 255 hp and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) to the front wheels. However, there’s hope for future RWD MINI models. It slightly outpaces the gas version by reaching 62 mph in just 5.9 seconds, but MINI limits its top speed to 124 mph (200 km/h).

But there’s one major drawback with these cars. As with most BMWs—and cars in general—sold in Singapore, prices are astronomical due to local taxes. The electric model costs 267,888 SGD (nearly $208,000), while the gas variant will set you back an eye-watering 302,888 SGD (about $235,000).

The MINI 66 Collection follows another BMW Group special edition launched in Singapore. The island country and city-state in Southeast Asia recently received a one-off 7 Series based on the i7 eDrive50 to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Pricing was never announced, but the donor car alone costs the equivalent of $520,000. Yes, for a base i7.

Source: MINI