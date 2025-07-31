For many first-time EV buyers, public charging can seem like a fragmented, app-heavy experience—especially compared to the simplicity of fueling a gas-powered car. But BMW is offering a new Plug & Charge feature in the United States which delivers an experience that’s as close to “plug it in and walk away” as it gets.

Originally launched in Europe, Plug & Charge is now available for several BMW electric vehicles in the U.S., thanks to a partnership with Electrify America and Shell Recharge. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is Plug & Charge?

Plug & Charge is a system that allows your BMW electric vehicle to automatically authenticate and begin charging at compatible DC fast chargers—no app, credit card, or RFID key needed. It works using the ISO 15118 communication standard, which securely transmits your vehicle’s digital credentials to the charging station. As long as you’re enrolled in a valid charging plan, you just plug in the cable and the session begins automatically.

Where Can You Use It?

In the U.S., BMW Plug & Charge currently works exclusively with Electrify America and Shell Recharge—the country’s largest open DC fast charging network. At supported stations, BMW EV owners can simply plug in and begin charging without touching their phone or the charger’s screen.

Other charging networks (like EVgo, ChargePoint, or Blink) are accessible through BMW’s Shell Recharge partnership, but they do not yet support ISO 15118 Plug & Charge functionality.

Which BMW Models Support Plug & Charge?

As of mid-2025, the following U.S. BMW EVs support Plug & Charge via Electrify America:

BMW iX – built from July 2023 onward

BMW i4 – 2024 model year and later

BMW i5 – 2024–2026

BMW i7 – 2023–2025

Some earlier builds may require a software update performed at a BMW dealership to enable Plug & Charge functionality. See the full table below:

Year Model Available Available with Dealer Activation Not Available 2025 All BMW Electric Vehicles Yes 2024 i5 Yes i7 Yes iX Yes (if produced after July 1, 2023) Yes (if produced after March 1, 2023) i4 Yes 2022-2023 i7 Yes iX No i4 No 2014-2021 i3 No

How to Set It Up

Here’s how to get started with Plug & Charge on a compatible BMW:

1. Create or link a BMW ID in the My BMW App.

2. Activate your complimentary Electrify America plan (available with most new BMW EVs).

3. In the Electrify America app, go to your plan details and enable Plug & Charge.

4. Your car will securely store the certificate, and you’re ready to charge.

Once setup is complete, there’s no need to use apps or cards at the charger again. The system handles everything over the cable.

Is Charging Still Free?

Most new BMW EVs come with two years of complimentary DC fast charging through Electrify America, or 1,000 kWh depending on the model and date of purchase. Plug & Charge works in conjunction with that offer—so eligible users can benefit from both convenience and free charging.

What’s Coming Next?

While Plug & Charge is currently limited to Electrify America and Shell Recharge in the U.S., the underlying ISO 15118 standard supports multi-contract support—meaning a car could theoretically choose between multiple providers depending on the charger.

BMW has already enabled this in Europe with IONITY and Aral Pulse, and future U.S. support could expand to other networks as they adopt the standard. For now, though, Electrify America and Shell Recharge are the only Plug & Charge-compatible option for BMW drivers in the States.