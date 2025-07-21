For most car lovers, losing a prized vehicle is a nightmare. For Chris Harris, it nearly became reality. The renowned motoring journalist and Top Gear presenter had his beloved E28 BMW M5 stolen overnight in Clifton, Bristol. A car he’s owned for 19 years, the M5 was more than just a vintage performance saloon—it was a part of his personal automotive history.

Recovered by a Fan: A Social Media Miracle

But just as the news began circulating on social media, something remarkable happened. One of Harris’ followers spotted the car, parked far from where it had been taken. “He messaged saying ‘I’m stood by your M5,’” Harris shared. “It was a long way from where I live. And they’ve made a bit of a mess of it, but it’s back.”

True to form, the Good Samaritan—identified only as Lee—didn’t just report the sighting. He waited by the car until Harris could get there himself. “Lee stayed with the car until I arrived. What a good man,” Harris said, clearly grateful.

The Damage: Still Fixable, Still Special

Photos of the recovered M5 reveal the kind of damage you’d expect from a rushed and reckless theft. The wheel and tire have taken a beating and will need replacement. The ignition wiring was ripped out—likely to hotwire the car—and other electrical cables were visibly pulled and damaged. Fortunately, the structure appears intact, and the damage is repairable.

The Iconic M5

The E28 M5 is no ordinary classic. Built in limited numbers in the late 1980s, it was the world’s fastest production sedan at the time, powered by a modified version of the legendary BMW M1’s straight-six engine. Harris’ car is not only a rare machine but one that has been part of his personal and professional journey for nearly two decades.

While the emotional sting of the theft will take time to fade, there’s some comfort in knowing the car is home again—and that the community played a key role. In a world often criticized for its negativity, it’s a reminder that sometimes, all it takes is one good person with a sharp eye and a bit of patience to turn a bad day around.

As for the M5, it’s back in Harris’ garage, a little worse for wear—but still alive, still special, and still his.