BMW’s half-year sales results are bittersweet. On one hand, total shipments were 2.3% lower, falling to 1,070,814 cars. On the other hand, demand for M models continues to rise, marking the first time deliveries have surpassed 100,000 vehicles in a six-month interval. As a refresher, the German luxury brand bundles sales of full M cars with those of M Performance models. Through June, M shipped 105,939 units, representing a 6.5% increase compared to the first half of 2024.

Part of M’s success is attributed to the “strong popularity” of the M5 models. BMW claims the G90 sedan and G99 wagon have made “significant contributions” to the surge in demand. While sales figures for the dynamic duo aren’t provided, we do know the long-roof model is proving more popular than initially projected. Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, recently told us that Touring production has increased to meet strong demand. Production is now evenly split between the two body styles.

BMW doesn’t mention the i4 M50 in its sales report. However, we’ll remind you that it has been the M division’s best-selling product for three consecutive years. Speaking of EVs, we’re hearing the M Performance lineup will expand in 2026 with a fully electric iX3 M60 xDrive. An equivalent sedan, reportedly called the i3 M60 xDrive, is planned for 2027. A full-fat M version of the sedan has already been officially confirmed and is expected later this decade.

Although BMW’s overall sales are slightly down through June, demand increased in all regions except China. Additionally, plug-in hybrids rose by 28.9% to 98,339 cars that combine a gas engine with an electric motor. Including pure EVs, demand for electrified vehicles surged by 6.5% to 272,402 cars. These figures exclude electric models sold by the MINI and Rolls-Royce subsidiaries.

BMW remains comfortably ahead of its archrival, Mercedes-Benz, which sold only 900,000 cars between January and June, a 6% increase from the same period last year. Once again, Audi has to settle for the last spot on the podium after shipping 783,500 vehicles, a 5.9% decrease compared to January–June 2024.

Source: BMW