The F80 M3 CS doesn’t usually fly under the radar—but this one somehow did. Painted in Lime Rock Grey Metallic and finished with motorsport-grade hardware, it looks like it just rolled out of a secret M division test facility. But it didn’t. It came out of European Auto Source in Southern California. And what makes it special isn’t just the color or the carbon bits—it’s the fact that it runs the Nitron’s all-new elec-TRON R3 coilover system.

Nitron has been quietly developing this electronically adjustable suspension setup to integrate directly with BMW’s factory Electronic Damper Control (EDC). Translation? You can control the new coilovers through your iDrive screen like stock—except they’re race-grade, fully adjustable dampers. And this M3 CS is the testbed.

The owner didn’t stop at the coilovers, either. The car’s suspension is fully dialed in with SPL’s complete catalog underneath. We’re talking arms, links, bushings—all precision components that sharpen the chassis. And to make sure the back end stays planted under throttle, a Turner Motorsports diff brace was thrown in for good measure.

This thing is meant to be driven—hard. So it’s not a surprise to see a full CSF cooling package under the hood, including upgraded radiators and heat exchangers. There’s also an Eventuri intake system feeding cooler air into the S55, and more importantly, a VTT crank hub kit making sure everything stays in one piece when things get spicy. Anyone familiar with S55s knows that mod isn’t for show. It’s insurance.

Inside, the car trades the factory comfort for a serious upgrade in feedback. Sparco QRT-C Performance Carbon Fiber seats now hold the driver and passenger tight, mounted to Macht Schnell Clubsport mounts. Right now, they’re bare carbon, but EAS says they’ll be getting custom upholstery soon to bring a bit of civility back. Not that this car cares. A Madtrace/JQWerks race steering wheel adds even more motorsport flavor—complete with programmable controls and just the right amount of drama.

It rides on a set of Titan 7 T-M20 forged wheels, chosen for strength and weight savings, and hides a set of Brembo Pista FF front brakes behind them. Rear calipers are on the way. For now, the car already stops like a doorstop hitting concrete—EAS says brake fade isn’t even a discussion point anymore.

The project is still evolving. The seats will get finished, the rear brakes are on their way, and we suspect there are a few more things coming down the pipeline. But even as it sits, this F80 M3 CS is a seriously well-executed build with real vision behind it—not just a shopping list of parts.