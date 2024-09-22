An interesting BMW test fleet was seen out in the open somewhere in southern Europe. The camouflaged prototype that caught our attention had quad exhaust tips. Although the SUV’s front fascia may say Neue Klasse, we’re dealing with the next-generation X5 (“G65”). It’s sticking to the CLAR platform but with an electric twist. We believe that vehicle was a plug-in hybrid M Performance model. This recipe has been used before with the M760e.

Likely to be called X5 M60e, the electrified luxobarge should be positioned below the X5 M60. If this sounds a bit confusing, allow us to explain. The M60e will probably use an inline-six engine and electric motor while the M60 will feature a pure ICE setup with a big ol’ V8. Rumor has it the X5 M60 won’t make it to Europe because of stricter emissions regulations, so the X5 M60e will have to suffice.

Because of the bulky disguise, it’s hard to see how BMW is redesigning the X5. However, that front section appears to take inspiration from the Vision Neue Klasse X. We’ve heard from dealers the new SUV has X-shaped headlights and a “mean” look, whatever that means. One of the dealers based in the US got a preview of the “G65” and hyped up those lights by saying they’re “probably the coolest thing I’ve seen.”

We’re having a hard time seeing the “X” motif since this prototype likely had provisional headlights. In addition, we are not so sure the headlights themselves are shaped like an X. We reckon the dealer was referring to the inner graphics. Either way, expect some big changes for what will be the fifth generation of the posh SUV.

The X5 “G65” lineup will be the most diverse one yet. Aside from having two M Performance models with gas engines, there should also be a fully electric iX5. The EV will stick to the CLAR architecture instead of adopting Neue Klasse and could get an iX5 M70 variant. A full-fat X5 M “G95” is believed to be in the pipeline but European availability is uncertain. The hydrogen production vehicle BMW recently announced could be based on the next X5 as well.

The ”G65” is expected to hit the assembly line in August 2026, but an official debut should take place several months before. Its battery-powered electric counterpart could be offered from day one, along with the M60e, M60, and M70 flavors. The X5 M should follow in 2027 and the hydrogen model in 2028.

Source: NCars / YouTube