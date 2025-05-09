The rumor mill is once again spinning around Germany’s most successful football club. After more than two decades of partnership with Audi, there is a highly speculative rumor that FC Bayern Munich could soon see a new badge on its players’ company cars — BMW. But while the speculation is gaining traction, no official move has been made, and any potential change is still years away.

Audi’s Longstanding Partnership and Possible Exit

Audi has been a partner of FC Bayern Munich since the 2002/03 season and currently holds an 8.33% stake in FC Bayern München AG. The existing sponsorship deal runs until 2029, renewed just five years ago. However, reports suggest that Audi, owned by Volkswagen Group, might reconsider its long-term involvement. One reason is the financial strain of balancing two high-profile sponsorships: its partnership with Bayern and its upcoming entry into Formula 1 in 2026 — a multi-billion-euro investment that is set to become Audi’s most significant marketing platform.

According to BILD, Volkswagen reportedly finds it hard to justify financing both projects at full scale. With F1 looming large on the horizon, pulling back from Bayern could free up resources for Audi’s racing ambitions.

BMW Waiting in the Wings

It’s also not surprising that BMW could be interested in stepping in — again. The Munich-based automaker nearly sealed a deal with Bayern back in 2019. Both parties had already signed a letter of intent before talks collapsed due to unknown reasons. Despite that setback, BMW has since established a foothold with the club’s basketball division. Since 2023, BMW has been the title sponsor of the Bayern basketball team, with home games played at the newly branded “BMW Park.”

Just a few days ago, we at BMWBLOG explored this ongoing story in greater detail, including BMW’s historical and strategic ties to FC Bayern. You can read our full legacy analysis here: BMW and FC Bayern: A Legacy in the Making.

Industry insiders believe that BMW’s existing basketball partnership could pave the way for expansion into the football division. Such a move would likely require BMW to acquire Audi’s 8.33% stake in FC Bayern München AG, positioning BMW not just as a sponsor but as a shareholder. We’ve also heard in the past that a football sponsorship with FC Bayern would involve BMW paying a hefty sum.

The shifting sponsorship landscape comes as both BMW and Audi face tighter economic conditions. BMW reported a 26.4% drop in net profit to €2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025, with revenue down nearly 8% to €33.8 billion. Audi also posted declining profits, earning €630 million in Q1, a 14% year-over-year decrease. So it remains to be seen whether BMW can splurge.

Audi’s long-standing partnership with FC Bayern has always been a thorn in BMW’s side, with its premium rival securing prime visibility in Munich’s backyard—but as is often the case in business, everything has a price, even pride. For now, BMW seems content having secured partnerships with other football giants like AC Milan and Real Madrid, keeping its global sports marketing strategy alive and well.

[Source: BILD]