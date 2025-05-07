What started as an April Fool’s joke has evolved into one of the most exciting off-road concepts MINI has ever revealed. Developed in collaboration between long-distance rally legends X-Raid and the Bavarian off-road experts at delta4x4, the MINI Countryman X-Raid is more than just a design exercise—it’s a fully engineered, street-legal machine inspired by the grueling Dakar Rally. And while it’s currently just a concept, it’s no exaggeration to say it’s ready for adventure today.

The project brings together decades of real-world off-road experience. X-Raid, led by rally veteran Sven Quandt, has long been synonymous with Dakar success, fielding MINI and BMW-based vehicles that have conquered the harshest environments on earth. delta4x4, meanwhile, has been crafting bespoke off-road solutions for more than 40 years. Their joint vision for the new MINI Countryman is simple: build a road-going SUV that doesn’t just look rugged, but actually performs like a rally-bred off-roader.

A Chassis Made For Rally

At the heart of this transformation is a purpose-built rally chassis that raises the ride height by 50 millimeters, dramatically improving ground clearance. The body itself is 10 millimeters wider on each side, allowing for the fitment of oversized 255/55 R18 all-terrain tires wrapped around exclusive delta4x4 Hanma 18×9-inch wheels. This widened stance not only improves capability but gives the car a much more muscular and commanding appearance—far from the clean-cut, urban look of the standard Countryman.

Stunning Design Improvements

Visually, the transformation is impossible to miss. The matte black paint is offset by orange accents and large X-Raid graphics on the sides. But the rugged styling isn’t just for show. At the front, a heavy-duty 76-millimeter bull bar protects against obstacles like brush and rocks, while PIAA Racing headlights mounted on the bumper and roof illuminate the way in low-light and extreme environments. A massive roof platform adds even more utility, capable of securely carrying essentials like sand plates, a spare wheel, shovel, jerry cans, and robust transport boxes—gear essential for anyone planning a serious expedition into the wild.

Despite all of its upgrades, the Countryman X-Raid remains completely street-legal in Germany. That’s a key detail, because it means this car could, with the right support, go into limited production. According to delta4x4, if enough demand is generated, they’re ready to build a small number of these rally-inspired vehicles for customers who want something truly unique—something that can tackle mountain trails, desert dunes, and still drive home afterward.

The MINI Countryman X-Raid is proof that bold ideas—whether sparked by a joke or a dream—can lead to extraordinary outcomes. With a foundation rooted in motorsport and a spirit of pure adventure, it challenges the notion of what a MINI can be. If MINI and its partners decide to greenlight production, this might just become one of the most desirable off-road vehicles the brand has ever created.

Until then, it’s up to the fans to make their voices heard. Because with enough interest, what started as a concept could soon be carving its own path far beyond the beaten track. We also recently talked to the new MINI Head of Design about a future rugged product and the door doesn’t seem to be close for an exciting project like that. [Photos: delta4x4]