You won’t find many people willing to pay the princely sum of $170,000 for a 2009 M3. However, those prepared to fork out so much money understand this isn’t just any M3. We’re talking about a factory-built race car from the E92 era, back when the M3 still had two doors. It’s an exceptionally rare sight in the United States, and we might be looking at the only one in the country.

Colligo has the M3 GT4 up for grabs with just 11,600 kilometers (7,207 miles) on the clock. Underneath the hood bulge sits a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8 engine, sending 480 horsepower to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, all in a car weighing just 1,430 kilograms (3,153 pounds).

Chassis #17 wasn’t originally delivered stateside. The first owner picked it up from a dealership in Stockholm, Belgium. Sixteen years later, it now resides in the U.S. In 2022, more than $30,000 was spent to legally import the car. Since then, the current owner has invested another $70,000 to get the M3 GT4 into top condition.

According to the listing, the single-seater race car is fully track-ready and requires no additional work. The Alpine White machine wears a retro livery inspired by Schnitzer Motorsport’s E46 M3 GTR. Compared to the production version, the M3 GT4 features carbon fiber doors, a 100-liter fuel tank, and an upgraded exhaust system with a racing catalyst.

BMW also fitted adjustable shocks, BBS wheels, and Makrolon side and rear windows to reduce weight. The welded roll cage and quick-release steering wheel are hard to miss. Other special features include an air jack system and a Recaro racing seat with a head and neck support (HANS) device.

Some of the included documentation features a bill from 2010 showing the original asking price of €122,000. Today, BMW M Motorsport’s spiritual successor is the M4 GT4 EVO, which starts at a much higher price of €219,000 before taxes.

Source: Colligo