Not all luxury features are flashy. Some are subtle—like the way a car door closes. BMW’s soft-close automatic doors are one of those quiet upgrades that make a difference. Instead of slamming the door shut, you just give it a gentle push, and an electric motor quietly pulls it closed the rest of the way.

The tech has been around for a while, first showing up in the 7 Series and gradually making its way into other BMW models. It’s more than just a fancy party trick—it helps prevent slamming, reduces stress on the door components, and ensures every door is properly latched. So, which BMWs on sale today actually offer soft-close doors? Here’s a breakdown across the current model range:

SUVs and Crossovers

BMW X7 – BMW’s flagship SUV, the X7, comes standard with soft-close doors across most trims. Given its positioning as a luxury family hauler, the feature fits right in.

BMW X6 and X6 – Similar to the X5, the X6 offers soft-close functionality as an optional upgrade on higher trims.

Sedans, Coupes, and Gran Coupes

BMW i7 and 7 Series (G70, G11/G12) – The most consistent model with soft-close doors. They are standard across all trims, a fitting touch for BMW’s luxury flagship.

BMW’s soft-close doors are one of those subtle luxuries you don’t notice—until you get used to them. Available mostly on the brand’s larger and more luxurious vehicles, they add polish to the ownership experience. This is the reason why a lot of current customers complain about the lack of soft-close doors on models like the G60 5 Series or G90/G99 BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring.