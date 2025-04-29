The M235i Racing, M240i Racing, and M2 CS Racing are stepping aside to make way for BMW’s new entry-level track weapon. Though it won’t hit the grid until the 2026 season, the G87-based race car has already made its first public appearance by debuting over the weekend at the DTM season opener in Oschersleben.

With a starting price of €98,000 (before options and taxes), the M2 Racing is far from budget-friendly, but it’s still a relative bargain compared to the €219,000 M4 GT4 EVO or the €578,000 M4 GT3 EVO. BMW didn’t pop the hood at its reveal to show the car’s “dirty little secret”: it’s powered by a four-cylinder engine. That’s right, the track-only M2 swaps the road car’s beefy S58 inline-six for the smaller B48 2.0-liter turbo.

The rationale? Lower running costs and less weight. In a way, this strategy nods to the original E30 M, widely regarded as the most successful touring car of all time. With a displacement of 1,988 cc, the new M2 Racing is eligible to compete in series limited to smaller-displacement engines.

In nearly every other regard, though, this is still an M2. BMW uses as many standard components as possible to make it affordable for customer racing. Key upgrades include a GT4-sourced exhaust, 18-inch forged wheels (exclusive to this model), Makrolon polycarbonate rear side windows, and a synthetic-material front splitter.

You’ll also spot quick-release locks on the hood and trunk. While this particular car didn’t have it, a rear wing is available as an option. Standard spec includes a single-seat layout, but buyers can opt for a passenger seat for track-day ride-alongs. The race car also gets a carbon fiber roof and comes painted in Alpine White.

BMW has already put the M2 Racing through around 30,000 kilometers (18,641 miles) of testing. Its next big challenge is in June at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. BMW developed the car for a wide range of international series, including:

ADAC 24h Nürburgring

Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS)

TC America

TC France

24H Series

Belcar

Dutch Supercar Challenge

DMV BMW Challenge

STGT / NES GP

BMW Race Series South Africa – Nürburgring Endurance Challenge (RCN)

BMW & Mini Racing (Japan)

Photos: BMW M Motorsport / Instagram