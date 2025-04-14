It’s been two months since BMW pulled the wraps off the wild Vision Driving Experience. Although the VDX isn’t headed for production, it offers a glimpse into the inevitable electric future of BMW M. If you want to see the quad-motor super sedan up close, you’ll have to book a flight to China. The bonkers EV will debut publicly next week at Auto Shanghai 2025.

BMW is also bringing other models to the show, including Julie Mehretu’s M Hybrid V8, the 20th official BMW Art Car. However, we reckon most eyes will be on the VDX, essentially the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept on M-prescribed steroids. It’s reportedly the most powerful BMW ever, with output estimates ranging from 1,300 to 1,700 horsepower.

Whether BMW will showcase the VDX fully undisguised or keep the camouflage on is unclear. Either way, expect an aggressive stance with a widened body featuring massive scoops and large air intakes. It’ll sit on center-lock wheels and carry a prominent spoiler lip at the back. But don’t expect the electric M3 (ZA0) coming in 2028 to be this hardcore.

One of the more interesting features? The winglets at the base of the B-pillars act as front door handles. These are coming to a production model, specifically the upcoming X5 (G65). Meanwhile, the VDX’s Hofmeister kink doubles as a door handle at the rear, but the layout won’t carry over to the X5. Instead, the SUV’s rear doors will echo the front layout, with a similar winglet built into the beltline.

The VDX also previews how BMW plans to approach performance in the Neue Klasse era. China will receive locally styled NK models designed at Designworks Studio in Shanghai’s West Bund district. BMW is keeping quiet for now, but insiders expect long-wheelbase versions of the next-gen iX3 and i3 for the Chinese market.

China continues to play a major role in BMW Group’s global strategy. Despite a 13.4% drop in 2024 sales (to 715,200 vehicles), it remains the company’s largest single market. The downward trend has continued into 2025, with Q1 shipments falling 17.2% to 155,195 vehicles across BMW and MINI. Even so, the Group isn’t throwing in the towel.

The Auto Shanghai 2025 takes place April 23 – May 2.