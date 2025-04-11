The BMW Z1 is an oddity, even among enthusiasts. Ultimately a product of the cabalistic BMW Technik group, a small team assembled in the 1980s dedicated to producing concept cars, the original Z1 spawned a myriad of other vehicles. Most famous, perhaps, is the Clown Shoe, but as it turns out, there was a whole family of Z cars planned, including an off-road coupe, sedan, and crossover SUV models. And while we’ve covered a handful of the Z concepts individually in the past, there’s another even more special one that has recently come to light thanks to Steve Saxty’s book, BMW’s Hidden Gems. A Formula 1 engine under the hood and significant changes to the bodywork would’ve made this concept Z1 a true menace at Pike’s Peak—where it would have been destined to race—in 1988.

That Time Z1 Went F1

The genesis of the idea was simple: Harm Lagaaij, chief designer for BMW Technik, started working with BMW Motorsport division on an entirely unrelated project. He then realized that Motorsport had a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine—one that Lagaaij reckoned would fit perfectly into a Z1. According to Lagaaij, he “went crazy” and proposed a Z1 Hillclimb car for Pikes Peak. Thus, Technik commenced work, starting with sketches and eventually leading to a 1.25:1 scale model that depicted the jet-like F1 Z1 touting way more aggressive body work.

Compared to the Z1 we know today, the Pike Peak version got wider air intakes in the front to help cool down the high-strung F1 engine. The turbocharged M12 engine, at the time, was good for as much as 1,000 bhp (750 kW), which made it well-suited to running up the imposing mountainside at Pikes Peak. But just changing the front apron wasn’t nearly enough to make the Pikes Peak Z1 all it could be. Technik axed the passenger side door and seating area, making the Z1 a one-seater.

The 1.5-liter sat beside the driver, and the engine’s tremendous power and location necessitated a wider body, huge rear wing for added downforce, and additional air inlets behind where the passenger would normally sit. Under the hood—which was decked out in hood scoops for airflow—sat a mess of radiators to keep the power plant cool in all conditions. Behind the driver’s seat was a rollover bar that doubled as a spoiler.

Unfortunately, the scale model is as far as the F1-powered Z1 ever made it. The Technik team lost steam on it not long after Lagaaij had the initial brainwave in late 1988. Z1 work officially concluded around the same time, which coincided with Lagaaij departing the team and returning to Porsche.

[Photos provided by Steve Saxty]