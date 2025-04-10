BMW’s take on the Sharknose for the 2020s has been spotted at the Nürburgring during high-speed testing. If you recall, the targa-topped roadster with Z8 vibes broke cover as a concept nearly a year ago. However, an official reveal of the production version hasn’t happened yet. We do think the prototype caught at the Green Hell likely hides the final look underneath the camouflage.

It took BMW 15 months to turn the Skytop from a concept into a production model. This shows that much effort has been put into the limited-run car, even though some might see it as merely a re-bodied M8. Significant structural changes were necessary to accommodate the new body panels and the manually removable targa top. The roof consists of two leather-wrapped pieces stored in the trunk when you want unlimited headroom.

However, we can all probably agree that the interior could’ve been more special beyond the reddish-brown theme. Those 50 people fortunate enough to buy the Skytop have agreed to compromise on practicality, considering the posh convertible has lost the rear seats. Since the 8 Series is getting up there in years, it still has the old dashboard layout with the previous-generation iDrive and physical buttons, which some will consider a plus.

The sound you hear comes from BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 dialed to 617 horsepower. Curiously, the German luxury brand claims it’s the company’s most powerful V8 ever, seemingly forgetting about the M5 CS with its 626 hp. But those are minor details when the car looks this good. It’s also plenty quick, taking about 3.3 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h). As you can imagine, the Skytop comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive.

The M8-based coachbuilt special project has long been sold out despite a rumored asking price of over $500,000. Skytop is still not BMW’s most expensive new car ever, with that title going to the 3.0 CSL. The M4 CSL-based coupe with a manual gearbox and Bavaria’s most powerful inline-six ever was reportedly offered for $750,000.

When the disguise comes off, expect some changes compared to the Skytop. Product manager Tobias Mühlbauer claims BMW has “made refinements to further enhance the driving experience, utility, and unmistakable quality.” Many components, from the headlights to the upholstery, will be built individually since they’re different compared to the 8 Series. For example, the headlights are the slimmest of any current model.

