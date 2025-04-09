You know it’s going to be a proper track day when Chris Harris gets handed the keys to a new BMW M4 CS. And true to form, Harris didn’t just lap it—he drifted it. Hard. On a cold day. With DSC off. And Cup 2s working overtime. The verdict? “Dead impressive.”

The M4 CS might not wear the full-fat CSL badge, but that’s the entire point. “This isn’t the CSL,” Harris notes with a sideways grin, “so you can actually use it every day. And then turn up to a track event on Saturday, wipe the floor with most things, and still drive it home.” In a world where performance often comes at the cost of comfort—or vice versa—the M4 CS strikes a rare balance. A car with real duality.

On track, Harris immediately clicked with the chassis. The revised dampers, less punishing than the CSL’s hardcore setup, allowed the car to effortlessly slide across the tarmac. He praises the damper setup in this car which is more forgiving than in the M4 CSL.

Grip, however, is what really defines the M4 CS. Shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the CS clings to the track like it’s got something to prove. Even in two-wheel drive mode, with the stability control completely switched off, Harris had to work hard—really hard—to break traction. He couldn’t believe how it just kept hanging on, even in 11-degree weather. That’s outside the Cup 2s’ ideal range, and still gripped monster.

But it’s not all perfection. Harris does point a finger at the steering wheel—specifically, the rim thickness. He saves special praise for the brakes calling them “superb.”

Yes, it’s expensive, says Harris. But he throws down a challenge: “What other car can you do this with—track work, serious pace, four people onboard, and still drive it daily? And when Harris says that, you know BMW’s nailed it.

BMW M4 CS Specifications: