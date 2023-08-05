In the world of high-performance sports cars, the rivalry between BMW and Toyota has been a long-standing affair. The latest contenders in this epic showdown are the 2023 BMW M2 and the Toyota GR Supra. Both cars are designed to excel on the track, but which one reigns supreme? Road & Track took them to Lime Rock Park for an intense track test to find out.

2023 BMW M2

The 2023 BMW M2 is a great a all-around sportscar, but it’s also happy to lay it all out on the track. Powered by a robust engine, the G87 M2 packs a punch with 71 more horsepower compared to its Toyota counterpart. Its starting price of $63,195 for the no-options M2 might seem a bit steeper, but that’s for those counting nickels and pennies.

Under the hood, the M2 boasts the same engine as the M3 and M4 (S58), delivering 406 hp and peak torque of 406 lb-ft at 3500 RPM. BMW’s engine tuning ensures a smooth delivery of power, especially when specced with the 8-speed automatic. For this test, R&T used the six-speed manual. Furthermore, equipped with a 10-stage M Traction Control system, the M2 allows drivers to find their comfort level, offering controlled oversteer for the spirited ones.

Road & Track says says that the M2 feels agile and stable, with a front end that responds eagerly to commands and a rear end that follows faithfully. Its body control is finely balanced, providing the driver with a sense of connection and confidence. The optional carbon bucket seats offer great feedback, and the whole car feels instinctive and approachable even at the limits.

2023 Toyota GR Supra

In the opposite corner, the 2023 Toyota GR Supra has its own set of strengths. It might be down 71 horsepower compared to the M2, but it compensates with its 400 pounds lighter weight, resulting in a more pure expression of a sports car, according to R&T. Toyota surprised enthusiasts by introducing a manual transmission option for the 2023 Supra. R&T says that even though the six-speed feels similar to the one in the M2, the Toyota’s fine tuning makes it more engaging and enjoyable.

Overall, their conclusion is that the Supra remains a traditional sports car with its lighter feel and better manual transmission but falls short of being the most rewarding machine on the track.

Conclusion

In this track test face-off, the BMW M2 was the clear winner. It was more agile, responsive, and had better brakes and traction control. They concluded that new M2 delivers BMW’s driving prowess, combining power, agility, and stability into a thrilling track experience. If you’re looking for a sports car that is perfect for track driving, the BMW M2 is the better choice, according to Road & Track.

