The 2025 World Car Awards have entered their final stage, with the announcement of the top three finalists in six categories. Among them, BMW and MINI have secured key nominations with the 2025 BMW X3, M5 and MINI Cooper SE.

The winners will be revealed at the New York International Auto Show in April, following a vote by an international jury of 100 automotive journalists from 29 countries. BMW is competing in the World Car of the Year and World Performance Car of the Year categories, and MINI in contention for World Urban Car of the Year.

BMW X3 in the Running for World Car of the Year

BMW’s all-new G45 X3 has been shortlisted for 2025 World Car of the Year, facing competition from two compact electric crossovers: the Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric and the Kia EV3. The new BMW X3 has faced some criticism from customers, complaining about the less premium interior, but overall the X3 remains one of BMW’s best-selling models globally.

However, the rise of affordable electric crossovers—such as the Kia EV3, which offers high-tech features at a lower price point—presents a significant challenge. The Hyundai Inster, an urban-friendly electric model, also aims to appeal to an increasingly EV-focused market.

BMW M5 Competes for World Performance Car of the Year

One of the most anticipated categories in this year’s awards is World Performance Car of the Year, where BMW’s new M5 (G90) will go head-to-head with two high-profile rivals: the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

The BMW M5 has entered a new era, featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, combined with an electric motor, delivers 717 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Despite its added weight due to electrification, BMW has promised that the new M5 maintains the brand’s signature agility and precision.

Porsche, however, has brought formidable competition. The 911 Carrera GTS continues the legacy of pure, rear-engined driving performance, while the Taycan Turbo GT—an all-electric high-performance sedan—recently set the fastest Nürburgring lap time for a production EV.

MINI Cooper SE Nominated for World Urban Car of the Year

In the World Urban Car of the Year category, the new MINI Cooper SE has been selected as a finalist, competing against the BYD Seagull/Dolphin Mini and the Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric. The electric Cooper SE is not sold in America though.

China’s BYD Seagull—positioned as a budget-friendly EV—has gained traction due to its affordability and efficiency, while Hyundai’s Inster offers a compact footprint with modern urban mobility features. MINI’s brand heritage and premium positioning will be key factors in its bid for the award.

BMW Absent in World Luxury and Design Categories

Despite BMW’s strong presence in the performance and mainstream categories, it is notably absent in the World Luxury Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year awards. The Luxury Car category is dominated by Porsche and Volvo, with finalists including the Porsche Macan, Porsche Panamera, and Volvo EX90. In previous years, BMW’s 7 Series or XM might have been expected in this segment, but neither model secured a nomination.

Meanwhile, in World Car Design of the Year, the Kia EV3, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Volkswagen ID. Buzz were shortlisted, leaving out BMW’s latest models inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse concept.

2025 World Car of the Year Award Finalists:

BMW X3

Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric

Kia EV3

2025 World Electric Vehicle of the Year Award Finalists:

Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric

Kia EV3

Porsche Macan Electric

2025 World Luxury Car of the Year Award Finalists:

Porsche Macan

Porsche Panamera

Volvo EX90

2025 World Performance Car of the Year Award Finalists:

BMW M5

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

2025 World Urban Car of the Year Award Finalists:

BYD Seagull / Dolphin Mini

Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric

MINI Cooper SE

