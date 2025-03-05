BMW’s electric car sales rose 11.6% last year, reaching 368,523 units. It was a terrible 2024 for Mercedes regarding EV shipments, which fell by 23% to 185,100 cars without a combustion engine. But the three-pointed star is unwilling to throw in the proverbial towel just yet. Much like BMW is currently putting the finishing touches on the all-new iX3, Mercedes is cooking up a worthy adversary.

Rebranded as the GLC with EQ Technology, the EQC successor stars in the first official images. It’s wearing camouflage because the debut won’t happen until later this year. Coincidentally, the Neue Klasse iX3 will also break cover in 2025. The photo gallery shows the revamped electric luxury SUV undergoing cold-weather testing in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Echoing the forthcoming iX3, its rival will also support an 800-volt architecture for ultra-fast charging. Mercedes promises sustained rates of over 320 kW, but we’re hearing Neue Klasse models could support even more charging power. The GLC with EQ Technology will be rear-wheel drive as standard, with a motor developed in-house mounted at the back.

More expensive versions with 4Matic will adopt a front motor, which can be disengaged for greater efficiency when the extra power and traction are not needed. To bolster efficiency, a heat pump will be standard, even on the base model. Other noteworthy developments include a two-speed transmission on the rear axle and silicon carbide inverters. The brake booster, master cylinder, and ESP control are no longer separate as they’ve all been integrated into a single module.

The new model is the first Mercedes based on the MB.EA platform and will have 483 horsepower for the dual-motor version. The lesser single-motor flavor will deliver 268 hp to the rear axle. Feeding the motors will be a 94.5-kWh battery good for an estimated 404 miles of range. Regenerative braking is included, as is a front trunk able to swallow 100 liters. The cargo compartment at the back will have a 560-liter volume.

The world premiere is set for September at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, and sales will follow shortly thereafter.