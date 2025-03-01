We’ve seen our fair share of BMW truck concepts but never a production model. One-offs included the M3 E30 and M3 E92 converted for pickup duties and the more recent X7. This Karmann K2 is also a BMW truck, but not in the traditional sense. Displayed at the 2025 Retro Classics in Stuttgart, the unique 3 Series contraption is both a pillarless coupe and a pickup.

There are contradicting reports about the K2. The German coachbuilder filed for bankruptcy in the late 2000s, so its website has long been dead. BMW also doesn’t have details about the one-of-a-kind car in its archives. Karmann’s defunct website (via Web Archive) mentions the vehicle was based on the E36 Compact. However, some say it was actually built on the E36 Coupe.

Either way, it was an interesting take on the 3 Series. The rear glass slid underneath the metal roof to reveal a pickup truck bed, complete with a tailgate that flips down. That’s not all—the whole roof (with the glass panel included) would move to the back to cover the bed, effectively turning the car into a convertible with spectacular flying buttresses. The tiny quarter-glass windows were also retractable to maximize the open-air feel.

Other nerdy facts include M3-esque wheels and mirrors, plus a third brake light mounted at the edge of the movable steel roof panel. As cool as the car looks, we can’t imagine there were any actual plans for a production version. The whole mechanism seems awfully complicated, which would’ve rendered the car too expensive. Nevertheless, the Karmann K2 is an interesting take on a coupe, convertible, and a pickup truck – all in a small car like the E36.

PS: We can’t help but notice that the passenger door is a different shade of silver. However, it may be because of how the light hits the car.

Source: BMW Classic / Instagram