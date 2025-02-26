As 2025 gets underway, BMW has already collected a series of notable industry awards across multiple categories. From performance cars to electric vehicles, the brand continues to find success in various segments. While awards don’t always tell the full story, they do give a sense of which models are standing out in an increasingly competitive market.

A Familiar Pattern in Germany’s “Best Cars” Poll

Germany’s auto motor und sport once again held its “Best Cars” poll, where nearly 95,000 readers voted for their favorite models. BMW secured two category wins. The BMW 2 Series Coupé was voted the best compact car for the fourth consecutive year, while the BMW X1 topped the “Compact SUV/Off-road Vehicle” category. The poll, which largely reflects reader enthusiasm rather than expert evaluation, suggests that these models continue to resonate with buyers.

BMW’s biggest recognition in Germany, however, came from the “German Car of the Year” award. A panel of 40 automotive journalists selected the BMW 5 Series as the best new model introduced over the past year. The decision factored in a mix of driving dynamics, comfort, and the wide range of powertrains available, including plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants.

Mixed Signals from the UK and North America

BMW’s award run extended to the UK, where What Car? handed out its annual “Car of the Year” titles. Three BMW models repeated their wins from last year: the 4 Series took “Best Coupé/Convertible”, the M3 Touring was named “Best Performance Car”, and the X7 retained its “Best Luxury Car” title. While these awards suggest BMW’s formulas in these segments are still working, they also highlight how little has changed—these are the same winners as the previous year, indicating that new competition hasn’t disrupted their standing yet.

In North America, BMW’s electric models received recognition. The BMW i4 was named “Canadian Electric Car of the Year”, and Car and Driver included it in their 2024 Editors’ Choice list. The BMW iX and i7 were also recognized in the electric luxury SUV and car categories, respectively.

Beyond individual models, BMW received an industry-wide award for sustainability. In Auto Zeitung’s Auto Trophy Elektro awards, the company was named “Most Sustainable Brand”, marking the second consecutive year it has received this recognition.

Awards can be subjective, but those that incorporate customer feedback tend to hold more weight. While journalists strive for objectivity, personal preferences and biases can sometimes influence our assessments. That’s why input from actual buyers often provides a more accurate reflection of a car’s real-world appeal and performance.