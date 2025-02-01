The BMW M5 has long been the benchmark for high-performance sedans, blending supercar-level speed with everyday usability. But how does the all-new G90 BMW M5 fare against its predecessors in a straight-line battle? Carwow has put together an exciting drag race to find out, pitting the G90 M5 against the previous-generation F90 M5 Competition and the F10 M5. The big question: Can the G90’s electrified powertrain make up for its substantial weight, or will the lighter, pure-combustion predecessors hold their ground? Let’s break down the numbers before we dive into the results.

Model Engine Power Torque Transmission Drivetrain Weight New Price G90 M5 (2025) 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 S68 + Electric Motor 717 hp 1,000 Nm 8-speed auto AWD 2,435 kg £111,000 F90 M5 Competition (2018-2023) 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 S63 625 hp 750 Nm 8-speed auto AWD 1,895 kg £109,000 F10 M5 (2011-2016) 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 S63 575 hp 680 Nm 7-speed DCT AWD 1,870 kg £79,000

G90 M5: The Hybrid Heavyweight

The new G90 M5 is the most powerful and heaviest M5 ever. With its hybrid-assisted V8, it cranks out 717 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, significantly outgunning the F90 and F10. However, at 2,435 kg (5,368 lbs), it’s also 540 kg (1,190 lbs) heavier than the F90 and a whopping 565 kg (1,245 lbs) heavier than the F10. This weight could pose a challenge despite its extra power. On the plus side, the hybrid electric motor eliminates turbo lag, ensuring immediate power delivery. The 8-speed automatic transmission and M xDrive AWD should also help put all that power down efficiently.

F90 M5 Competition: The Balanced Contender

The F90 M5 Competition was a game-changer for BMW, as it was the first M5 to feature all-wheel drive (though it has a RWD mode). Producing 625 hp and 750 Nm, it sits right in the middle of this lineup in terms of power and weight. At 1,895 kg (4,177 lbs), it’s considerably lighter than the G90 but still heavier than the F10. With an 8-speed auto and AWD, it should offer a good mix of launch control effectiveness and high-speed acceleration.

F10 M5: The Last RWD Beast

The F10 M5 represents the last of the rear-wheel-drive M5s, before BMW moved to AWD for better traction. It has 575 hp and 680 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), making it the only car here with a DCT instead of a torque-converter auto. Its 1,870 kg (4,122 lbs) weight makes it the lightest in the race, but as a RWD-only car, launching cleanly could be a challenge. Still, its high-revving twin-turbo V8 and sharper weight-to-power ratio might allow it to put up a strong fight once it’s rolling.

The Results

In the quarter-mile showdown, the F90 M5 clocked the fastest time at 11.1 seconds, just edging out the G90 M5, which completed the run in 11.3 seconds, while the F10 M5, with its rear-wheel-drive setup, trailed behind at 13.3 seconds. There are a lot more tests they ran, including drag races with and without rollout, or with Launch Control, so let’s take a look: