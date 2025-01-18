2025 marks a new era of BMW design. We’ve already seen glimpses of how the Bavarian cars of tomorrow will look. The 2023 Vision Neue Klasse sedan and 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X crossover previewed a fresh styling approach. The concepts interpreted the iconic kidneys differently. While the sedan had a wide grille that merged with the headlights, the crossover had much narrower upright kidneys.

Following the release of the new iX3 later this year and the i3 in 2026, additional iterations of the grille are planned. We spoke with the BMW Group’s Head of Design about how the definitory design cue will be freshened up. Adrian Van Hooydonk told us there will be a certain level of variation between the shape and design of the kidney grille among the company’s vast model lineup.

Chrome is out, and the lights are in. The world’s biggest luxury automaker is waving goodbye to the traditional chrome accents by replacing them with lights. That’s already happening on current models and will continue with the rollout of the Neue Klasse lineup. BMW will launch at least six EVs by 2028. However, the German luxury brand has said the new styling will rub off on cars with combustion engines as well.

Spy shots have already shown that the next 3 Series (G50) will look a lot like the i3 (NA0). During the same interview, Adrian Van Hooydonk even said ICE and EV models will have nearly identical styling. Of course, conventionally powered cars will have a shorter front section since EVs don’t need the extra room for the combustion engine.

The kidney grilles planned for future models will share something else besides illumination. BMW Group’s Head of Design referred to a “graphical unit” we’ll see on upcoming cars. Specifically, the black section between the headlights will serve a dual role. In addition to tying everything together à la 2002 style, it will incorporate sensors for safety and assistance systems, including autonomous driving tech.

At the back, we already know BMW will keep the quad exhaust on the M Performance and M models. The Munich automaker has made it abundantly clear it will not use fake exhaust tips.