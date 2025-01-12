The BMW Group was all about the new iDrive X this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. However, CES also served as the venue where the top 10 finalists for the World Car Of The Year title were announced. Not one, but two models from the automotive conglomerate made the cut: BMW X3 (G45) and MINI Cooper Electric (J01).

The two BMW Group cars will compete against eight other models for the big title: the Audi A5/S5, Ford Mustang, Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric, Kia EV3, Suzuki Swift, Toyota Camry, Toyota Land Cruiser/Land Cruiser 250, and Volkswagen Tiguan/Tayron. The 10 finalists were chosen from an initial list of 52 contenders.

Separately, the World Car Of The Year Awards have a category for the Best Performance Car. 17 vehicles competed for the title, but only five advanced to the next phase. The BMW M5 (G90) will fight the Bentley Continental GT Speed, Ford Mustang, Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Only five finalists have been chosen from 12 candidates in the World Urban Car class. The MINI Cooper (F66) and Cooper Electric (J01) will compete against the BYD Seagull/Dolphin Mini, Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric, and Suzuki Swift.

Additionally, the gasoline-fueled MINI hatch also has a shot at winning the 2025 World Car Design Of The Year award.

The top three finalists in each category will be revealed on March 4. The big winners will be announced on April 16 at the 2025 New York Auto Show. No fewer than 96 jurors from 30 countries have compiled the lists. There’s also the World Electric Vehicle category, but the BMW Group doesn’t have any cars. The five EVs are the Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric, Kia EV3, Porsche Macan Electric, Volkswagen ID. Buzz, and Volvo EX90.

Source: World Car Awards