BMW has a prolific motorsport history that’s definitely worth celebrating. Some of its most iconic race cars date back to the 1970s. Who can forget Niki Lauda’s 3.0 CSL? Its strikingly orange Jägermeister livery was seen several years later on the 3 Series (E21) in the Deutsche Rennsport Meisterschaft. DRM was the precursor of the current DTM. The 320 Group 5 was one of the most famous track machines from Jägermeister Racing, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022.

This tricked-out M2 pays tribute to old-school race cars, reminding us of DTM’s glory days and the M3 E30. The G87 represents a nostalgia trip, serving as a throwback to peak BMW Motorsport. Beyond the retro-flavored orange look and the Jägermeister stag, the sports coupe has other mods. Contrasting the body are HRE Wheels in Classic 300 design with a gloss white finish.

The orange LED daytime running lights are also aftermarket, but BMW will give the M2 this look straight from the factory. Later in 2025, the M2 CS will echo limited-run cars such as the M4 CS, M3 CS, 3.0 CSL, and M4 CSL with yellow DRLs. Expect to see the same theme applied to the M3 CS Touring, also due this year.

It’s certainly one of the most eye-catching G87s builds we’ve seen so far, complete with a body kit featuring a large ducktail-like rear spoiler. A few years ago, BMW itself celebrated the legendary racing and liquor-inspired scheme. Remember the 2002 Hommage Turbomeister? It debuted at the 2016 Pebble Beach show, albeit without the Jägermeister branding.

New special editions with a racing nod would be a good way to sell cars and celebrate BMW’s successful motorsport history. Ideally, these M models would have mechanical upgrades as well rather than just a cosmetic package. Alternatively, you can always count on tuners to build your dream car for the right price.

[Photos: Julio Ayala @fke.edts]