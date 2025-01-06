While we wait for BMW to publish global sales figures for the just-ended year, regional data is gradually arriving. We’ve already learned that 2024 was a record-breaking year in the United States, and Italy is following suit. With 71,046 cars shipped last year, BMW Italy had its best 12 months ever. Deliveries rose by a massive 17.4% compared to the previous year. The jump in popularity helped BMW increase its market share in the premium segment by 3.7% to 28.8%.

Of the 71,046 cars delivered last year, 4,026 did not have a combustion engine. BMW Italy boosted EV sales by 29.7%, enough to claim the premium electric sales crown.

On the MINI side, the Oxford-based automaker shipped 12,306 cars to clients. 2024 was a busy year for the brand, which essentially renewed its entire lineup and added the Aceman. It’s worth noting that MINI has switched to the agency model, so the company sells the cars directly. Italy, Poland, and Sweden were among the first markets to adopt direct sales. All three MINI branches transitioned to the agency model in January 2024, followed by Austria and Germany in October.

As for Motorrad, it sold 16,550 bikes, an increase of 2.4% over the preceding year. The two-wheeled division of the BMW Group is the leader in the premium segment and among bikes with engines over 750 cc. In addition, BMW Motorrad ranked first in the electric segment thanks to the CE02 and CE04 electric scooters.

In 2025, Italy will once again host the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Organized by the BMW Group Classic, the annual event will take place from May 23 to 25. During the event, BMW will celebrate several milestones, including the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series. In addition, the Isetta and 507 roadster will turn 70. Moreover, Rolls-Royce will mark the Phantom’s centenary on the shores of Lake Como.

Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, we’re hoping a new concept will be displayed at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It would follow last year’s Skytop and the Concept Touring Coupe showcased in 2023. Of the two, only the former is going into production.

