BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2025 C 400 GT, an upgraded version of its premium mid-size scooter. At the heart of the 2025 BMW C 400 GT lies a 350 cc water-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 34 horsepower and 26 lb-ft of torque. The power is sent to the wheel via a continuously variable CVT transmission. The engine is now meeting EU5+ emissions standards.

A major highlight is the introduction of BMW Motorrad ABS Pro as standard equipment. This system, which replaces traditional ABS, enhances braking stability even in corners by calculating optimal brake pressure using a six-axis sensor and pressure monitor. Complementing this is Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), which ensures consistent braking even during emergency stops by managing throttle input and engine torque. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Engine Brake Control (EBC) round out the suite of new safety features, ensuring the rider maintains maximum stability in all conditions.

Ergonomic and Cargo Enhancements

The BMW C 400 GT caters to a wider range of riders with its reshaped seat, now 0.4 inches lower, and improved ground accessibility. At 30.1 inches, the seat height—paired with a reduced leg arch reach—offers greater comfort and ease of use. The two-position manually adjustable windscreen further adds to the scooter’s adaptability for various riding conditions. BMW Motorrad engineers have significantly increased the scooter’s storage capacity, with a 23% larger under-seat compartment now accommodating up to 37.6 liters—enough to fit a 15-inch laptop. Additionally, the right-front storage compartment has grown by an impressive 346%, providing ample room for personal items and a new USB-C charging port.

Connectivity takes center stage with a standard 6.5-inch TFT display, offering intuitive navigation and seamless integration with the BMW Motorrad Connected app. An optional Premium Package upgrades the display to a 10.25-inch screen with split-screen functionality.

Customizations

The BMW C 400 GT arrives in two striking variants: the standard Black Storm Metallic and the new Style Exclusive in Diamond White Metallic. The latter boasts gold accents on the wheels, front brake calipers, and graphics, along with optional stainless-steel floorboard inserts and ground lighting. For those needing even more storage, the new optional 43.5-liter top case accommodates larger loads with enhanced features, including interior lighting and an additional USB-C port.

As part of BMW Motorrad’s Ultimate Care program, the 2025 C 400 GT includes a complimentary “600 Mile Service” within the first six months of ownership, reinforcing its premium positioning. Riders can further customize their scooters with a range of accessories, including heated grips, handguards, and body protectors. The 2025 BMW C 400 GT will arrive at dealerships early next year. Pricing and availability details are expected to follow soon.