For BMW enthusiasts, driving isn’t just about getting from A to B. It’s about the connection between you, the Ultimate Driving Machine, and the road. That satisfying click of a gearshift, the roar of an engine building to redline, the vibration of power pushing through the pedals—it’s an experience, not just a means of travel. So, with future electric BMW sportscars in sight, a big question looms: will BMW EVs lose that special connection? And what about BMW M? Will they still feel like real M cars?

Surprisingly, the answer isn’t as black-and-white as you might think. BMW—and even a few other automakers—are exploring ways to blend modern electric performance with the raw, tactile engagement we’ve grown to love. In a recent Q&A, BMW M aimed to address some of the questions many of us have.

Could an Electric BMW M Have a Manual?

On paper, electric cars don’t need gearboxes. Their motors deliver maximum torque the second you press the accelerator, so multi-speed transmissions, let alone a manual, just aren’t necessary. But that’s missing the point. For BMW enthusiasts, a manual transmission is about the feel, the control, the little rush of nailing a perfect shift.

BMW gets this. “It’s not just about delivering the typical BMW M performance in the BEV sector– our promise is that every successor to a model will outperform its predecessor in terms of performance,” says BMW M. “But it is just as important to give the BEV models a typical BMW M character – and this also applies to sound, mechanical noises, gearshifts, etc. We are always working on creating emotional and powerful solutions.”

Clearly, they are hinting at the idea of exploring simulated gearshifts for their electric M models. Now, most of us will roll their eyes when reading that. But could we imagine driving an electric M car with paddles or a gearstick that lets you shift, and with each “gear change,” the car responds just like a manual ICE car? Of course we can, but whether that mechanical jolt from an ICE car could be replicated is another story.

BMW isn’t alone though. Other brands are already testing similar ideas:

Toyota is working on a manual simulation for their EVs, complete with a clutch pedal and gearstick. They’re even building in the risk of stalling—just for that authentic “learning-to-drive” experience.

is working on a manual simulation for their EVs, complete with a clutch pedal and gearstick. They’re even building in the risk of stalling—just for that authentic “learning-to-drive” experience. Hyundai ’s Ioniq 5 N has a clever “e-shift” feature that simulates an 8-speed gearbox. You feel the car “shift,” complete with fake engine braking when you let off the throttle.

’s Ioniq 5 N has a clever “e-shift” feature that simulates an 8-speed gearbox. You feel the car “shift,” complete with fake engine braking when you let off the throttle. Jeep built the Wrangler Magneto concept with a real six-speed manual. Yep, a manual transmission in an EV. It’s more about novelty than necessity, but it’s undeniably cool.

These brands are all tapping into one key truth: driving emotion matters. In an interview earlier this year, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel ruled out adding gimmicks to future M EVs, like tank turns. Yet, simulated gear shifts could be in play. Think about this: with advanced engineering, BMW could replicate the little mechanical quirks we love. The jolt of a gear change. The slight vibration of a motor working hard. The feeling of power surging through the car as you push it harder. It’s all achievable—even in an electric world.

What About Sound: Can a BMW M Still Sound Like a BMW M?

If you’ve ever driven an M car, you know the sound is part of the magic. Whether it’s the growl of an inline-six or the deep rumble of a V8, BMW M engines don’t just make noise—they make music. So what happens when that engine is replaced by whisper-quiet electric motors?

BMW’s already tackling this with IconicSounds Electric, a collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer. For their regular EVs, they’ve created futuristic soundscapes that match the car’s driving style. But for BMW M, the sound will need to be more aggressive, more mechanical—something that feels alive.

Imagine an electric M car that hums menacingly when you’re at low speeds, then crescendos into an intense, sci-fi-like roar when you floor it. Pair that with simulated gearshifts and vibrations, and suddenly, it’s starting to feel more like the M experience we know and love.

For BMW M, the future isn’t about losing the soul of driving—it’s about evolving it. Whether they can truly pull it off—or whether the market is ready for electric M cars—remains to be seen. But based on what we’ve seen so far, and what we’ve experienced firsthand (more on that soon), the future looks promising.