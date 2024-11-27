The rivalry between BMW’s M division and Mercedes-AMG has been going on for decades, with each brand trying to outdo the other in the world of high-performance sports sedans. Edmunds recently decided to settle the score by putting the 2025 BMW M3 CS and the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance head-to-head in a unique test. Instead of a simple drag race, they used a U-Drag test, which combines a quarter-mile sprint, hard braking into a U-turn, and a final race back to the start line. This format is designed to push both cars to their limits and evaluate their performance in real-world conditions.

The two cars couldn’t be more different in their approaches to performance. The BMW M3 CS is built for the track, with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that delivers 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It uses an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system to get all that power to the ground. Weighing just 3,890 pounds, it’s nearly 1,000 pounds lighter than its competitor.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, on the other hand, is arguably one of the most controversial models in the Benz’s lineup. Long gone is the V8 great sounding engine and in is a hybrid drivetrain which combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. Together, they produce a staggering 671 horsepower. However, all that hybrid tech comes at a cost—weight. At 4,700 pounds, it’s significantly heavier than the M3 CS, and that difference plays a big role in how the race unfolded.

In the first run of the U-Drag test, the BMW immediately pulled ahead. Its lighter weight and all-wheel-drive system gave it a big advantage off the line, allowing it to surge ahead of the AMG, which struggled to make the most of its extra horsepower. Thanks to the lower weight and better handling, the M3 CS carried more speed through the U-turn. The second run was more of the same.

The BMW’s weight advantage and superior handling proved to be too much for the AMG to overcome. And one thing is once again clear: raw power isn’t everything. While the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is an impressive machine, its hybrid system and added weight limit its capabilities. The BMW M3 CS, on the other hand, focuses on being lighter, sharper, and more agile, which gave it the edge in every part of the test.