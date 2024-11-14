BMW has dropped the biggest photo gallery yet for the new M5, upon the super sedan’s debut in France. The G90 touched down at the legendary Magny-Cours located right in the heart of the country. To make an even bigger splash, the event featured a multitude of cars in all sorts of colors from the Individual catalog. Doing so gives us a taste of the depth of customization for the seventh-generation M5, offered with 150 special paint jobs. From Speed Yellow and Fire Red to Isle of Man Green and Daytona Violet, there’s something from everyone. We’re counting 13 cars, and nearly all of them have the optional carbon fiber roof.

BMW sure seems to like this circuit considering it even gave an M4 F82 a special edition with the Magny-Cours moniker back in 2017. However, the reality is hardly any owners take their M5s to the track. In an interview earlier this year, M5 G90 product manager Daniela Schmid said: “For M5 customers we know that there’s a very small percentage of people who only go once on the track. Consistently… I’d say hardly anyone does it.”

It won’t be long before we’ll see M5 Touring wagons at the race track in official press shots. Logic tells us even fewer people will drive their G99s on a circuit. That’s ok since BMW still caters to enthusiasts with the M2, M3, and M4. Those are more suitable for the race track since they’re much lighter and nimbler. The availability of a manual gearbox also adds to the excitement.

That’s not to say the new M5 is boring. With a pure RWD mode sending the full 717 hp to the back wheels, it’s a hoot to drive. Yes, it’s a large and heavy car, but such is the life of an automaker in 2024 trying to keep up with emissions and safety regulations. Seeing the glass half full, at least it still has a big ol’ V8 under the hood.

Source: BMW