When you talk about the Nurburgring – and how BMW relates to it, specifically – the topic of the Ringtaxi is almost impossible to avoid. Piloted by such legends as Sabine Schmitz, the program allows passengers to experience the thrill of a full-speed Nurburgring run with an expert at the helm. One of the earliest Ringtaxis, apparently, was this E34 M5 sedan, flawlessly preserved by BMW Group Classic. It’s rarely photographed compared to other iconic Ring taxis like the E60 M5, and today, we finally get an up-close look.

The E34 M5 Ring Taxi

Like the standard production E34 M5, the E34 M5 Ring Taxi comes with a stout 3.8-liter inline-six engine, dubbed the S38, producing 340 horsepower. This example wears Alpine White paint with a pretty rare interior upholstery scheme – Anthracite M cloth with Amaretta bolsters. BMW says this model is a 1992 model year – which means this may have well been one of the earliest cars to receive this unique upholstery, since Anthracite M cloth with Amaretta bolsters was only available from 12/1991.

Production and upholstery quirks aside, the E34 M5 Ring Taxi is, admittedly, pretty standard. It wears some very 90s graphics on the outside, a checkered flag job reminiscent of the E36 Lightweight’s colorful graphics but occupying a lot more space. The vintage “Der Nurburgring” designs all over the car are a cool touch, too.

BMW Group Classic says that since 1986, over 90,000 passengers have lapped the Ring thanks to the Ring Taxi program. With over 30,000 laps and 650,000 kilometers completed, it’s safe to say that the Ringtaxi has had a profound impact on the enthusiast community at large. This unique E34 M5 has quite a special history and – like the E34 M5 Touring that we got to look at alongside it – tells the story of a bygone era for BMW and BMW M.