With the XM lending its electrified powertrain to the new M5, the super sedan also gets the M Hybrid button. Press it and the center screen will take you to the selectable driving modes. Hybrid is the default start mode, but you can force a purely electric operation that turns off the combustion engine. Once you do a manual shift, the twin-turbo V8 automatically roars back to life.

M5 Product Manager Daniela Schmid took us on a tour of a G90 that had the optional M Drive Professional. It adds Dynamic and Dynamic Plus modes, both of which always keep the V8 and electric motor active. Dynamic offers a more sustained power output while Dynamic Plus unlocks the whole shebang for a brief period.

If you’re wondering what eControl does, it allows the driver to select a battery charge level that will be maintained constantly. It gives owners the freedom to use the saved juice for zero-emissions driving in the city. Alternatively, the stored energy can be deployed when you want to experience the powertrain’s full potential.

The setup menu you’re familiar with from other M cars is still there. It includes the usual Drivetrain, Drivelogic (gearbox), and Chassis settings, each with Comfort, Plus, and Sport Plus modes. There’s also a configurable energy recovery mode with Min, Mid, and Max levels. Daniela Schmid tells us you won’t feel the car braking when Min is on. With Mid selected, the brake energy recuperation system is slightly noticeable when you lift off the throttle. Max isn’t a one-pedal driving mode, but you’ll immediately feel the car is trying to put back energy in the 18.6-kWh lithium-ion pack.

Steering and Brake come with Comfort and Sport settings to sharpen things up. The new M5 keeps the 2WD mode, sending all the power from the engine and electric motor only to the rear wheels. Yep, 717 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) channeled to just the back wheels. When 4WD is on, power isn’t distributed evenly between the axles. The split adjusts dynamically based on the amount of traction available and the car’s speed. The faster you go, the more likely output will be channeled to the rear.

Thankfully, the fake engine noise pumped through the speakers can be deactivated by turning off the M Sound.

Daniela Schmid also explains how the Boost Control function works. It’s triggered after holding the left shift pedal for more than three seconds. It preconditions the drivetrain by dialing everything to the sportiest settings. Once you hit the gas pedal hard, the car shoots off. Keep in mind that Boost Control only works between 19 to 93 mph (30 to 150 km/h).

Early adopters will be able to experience all of this in November when M5 deliveries start.