Toprak Razgatlioglu, the 28-year-old rider from Turkey, has claimed the 2024 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) title. In his first season with BMW, Razgatlioglu secured the championship after finishing second in the first race of the season finale at Jerez, Spain. This marks his second world title, following his 2021 victory with Yamaha, and is BMW’s first-ever Superbike championship.

Razgatlioglu had a standout season, setting a new record with 13 straight wins. However, his path to the championship wasn’t easy. A crash during practice at Magny-Cours left him temporarily out of action, giving his rival, Nicolo Bulega, a chance to close the gap. But despite this setback, Razgatlioglu held onto his lead and clinched the title with two races to spare.

In the first race at Jerez, Toprak started from pole position and held second place throughout the 20-lap race. With his second-place finish, he increased his points tally to 493, securing the title. After crossing the finish line, he celebrated with a dramatic victory lap on one wheel, waving Turkish flags with his supporters, including fellow Turkish rider Kenan Sofuoğlu.

First Win For BMW

Razgatlioglu’s victory is significant not only for him but also for BMW, as this is the first time the brand has won a Superbike championship. His switch to BMW attracted a lot of attention, as the German manufacturer had not seen much success in the series before. The question is whether this will give some tailwinds to the rumored BMW MotoGP entry.

Throughout the 2024 season, Razgatlioglu consistently delivered strong performances, standing on the podium 25 times. He achieved 17 wins, six second-place finishes, and two third-place finishes, cementing his dominance in the championship. His closest rival, Nicolo Bulega, finished the race in first place but couldn’t catch up to Razgatlioglu’s overall lead, with 452 points to Toprak’s 493.

With this title, Razgatlioglu becomes only the third rider in Superbike history to win championships with two different manufacturers, joining legends Troy Corser and James Toseland. At just 28 years old, he has already participated in 220 races, finishing on the podium 140 times.