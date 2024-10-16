The Tiriac Collection, known for its vast display of rare and iconic vehicles, has added a new model to its lineup: the MINI Cooper Electric Racing. This electric vehicle, a champion on the racing circuit, holds the distinction of being the first electric competition model in the history of MINI. Starting October 18, 2024, visitors can view the MINI Cooper Electric Racing, also known as Racing MIMI, alongside more than 170 other automotive legends displayed at the collection’s gallery in Otopeni, Romania. With this addition, the Tiriac Collection continues to support innovative automotive projects, inviting fans of motorsport to learn more about the story behind this electric champion.

Racing MIMI: An All-Electric Racing Car

Developed from a pre-series MINI Cooper SE F56 model by the Engage Engineering team, Racing MIMI was crafted with minimal modifications, retaining the sporty essence that MINI is known for. Despite its roots as a production car, this electric racer has become a standout on the Romanian racing scene, competing in prestigious events such as the National Coastal Speed Championship, the National Masters Trophy and the Women Rally.

Key modifications, including a custom limited-slip differential, enhanced cooling system, and John Cooper Works brakes, have given the car an edge on the track. Led by Horia Platona, chief engineer and driver, the team took Racing MIMI to the next level, culminating in a historic win in 2023** when Platona secured the National Super Rally Championship in Class 2A (Front Wheel Drive). This marked a breakthrough, with the electric car beating out more powerful petrol-engine competitors from the R2, Rally 4, and TCR classes.

The inclusion of the MINI Cooper Electric Racing in the Tiriac Collection further solidifies the gallery’s reputation as a space where automotive heritage and innovation coexist. Ion Tiriac, the collection’s founder, expressed his enthusiasm about the addition, stating: “The Tiriac Collection is home to a prestigious lineup of legendary vehicles celebrated for their performance. The MINI Electric Racing adds to this suite of champions, underscoring the potential of electric cars in competitive motorsport. Its success against established petrol models highlights the future of electromobility on the race track.”

Visit the Tiriac Collection

Motorsport enthusiasts and car lovers can admire the MINI Cooper Electric Racing and explore its history at the Tiriac Collection, located at Calea Bucureștilor no. 289, Otopeni. The gallery is open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. [Source: BMW Romania]