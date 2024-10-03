The folks at Throttle House are giving us something Extra today: a track review of the 2025 BMW M4 CS. On their usual testing grounds, James and Thomas take one of our favorite BMWs today for a few quick laps. And as expected, the new M4 CS delivers. The supped up M4 lives right below the highly limited M4 CSL, but performance wise, they are not that far apart.

The 2025 BMW M4 CS is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine producing 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. This represents a 20 hp increase over the standard M4 Competition xDrive. The M4 CS uses an automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system, resulting in a 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds.

In comparison, the BMW M4 CSL features a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, producing 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It comes with the same eight-speed automatic transmission but with a rear-wheel drive. This setup enables the M4 CSL to sprint from 0-60 mph in about 3.6 seconds. Additionally, the CSL includes a titanium exhaust for a more distinctive sound and reduced weight, along with specific track-tuned suspension settings and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires to enhance cornering capabilities​. The BMW M4 CS runs on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

One of the aspects that makes the M4 CS a great car is its balance between precision and fun. On the track, its responsive handling and firm suspension make it feel composed and predictable, while its MDM (M Dynamic Mode) allows for some playful tail-out moments without compromising safety. These characteristics are ideal for enthusiasts who want a car that can handle both spirited driving and occasional track days.

Ultimately, the M4 CS stands out as a versatile and rewarding car that balances performance with usability, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a high-performance BMW coupe​. Let’s take a look!