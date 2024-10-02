Earlier this week, Domagoj Dukec bid an emotional farewell on social media before moving to Rolls-Royce to serve as design chief. The BMW Group’s design supremo Adrian van Hooydonk has now taken to Instagram to share a message about the new design teams. Yes, we’re using the plural because the German luxury brand has split the teams into two groups.

Previously Head of MINI Design, Oliver Heilmer has been tasked to pen the smaller cars. We’re talking 1 Series up to the 3 Series/X3. Ex-Polestar design boss Maximilian Missoni will do the bigger ones, so 5 Series/X5 up to the 7 Series/X7. The two have their work cut out for them, especially since Adrian van Hooydonk has assigned them additional responsibilities. Heilmer is also drawing the M cars while Missoni is in charge of ALPINAs.

Although the BMW Group design boss mentions the Neue Klasse as a first step forward in the new era, the initial EVs have already been locked in. That means Dukec’s team has finalized the design of what will be at least six models coming out by 2028. Only an X3-like crossover and 3 Series-like sedan have been confirmed so far. The others are rumored to be electric counterparts to the 3 Series Touring and the X4, plus models for China.

Adrian van Hooydonk describes Neue Klasse as a “step change in design” before the two teams leave their mark on all-new models launching from 2029. Everything coming out before that will have Dukec’s signature. That includes the next generations of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Sedan/Touring, X5, X6, and X7. The three SUVs are expected to spawn electric variants but those could stay on CLAR as well instead of Neue Klasse.

Beyond the two teams at the BMW main brand, there are additional changes to the organizational structure. There’s now a new Colour and Material Design for BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars department led by Claudia Braun. Anders Warming, former Rolls-Royce design boss, is now responsible for Advanced Design and the Designworks subsidiary. Future MINIs will be designed by Holger Hampf, the former chief at Designworks.

Source: Adrian van Hooydonk / Instagram