BMW wants to slash CO2 emissions per vehicle by 40% across the entire value chain by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. To get there, it’s constantly researching new ways to make car components easier on our already fragile nature. Developed with sustainability in mind by BMW Designworks, the M Visionary Materials Seat cuts CO2 emissions by a whopping 90% compared to the typical M bucket seat.

The eco-friendly seat is part of BMW’s exhibit at Moonlight Studios during the New York Climate Week (September 23-25). We were allowed to check out the special seat that uses plant-based materials. It also features secondary raw materials, therefore making it highly recyclable at the end of the car’s life. To reduce weight and diminish the seat’s CO2 footprint, fewer individual parts were used. Speaking of weight, this prototype seat only weighs 1.7 kilograms (3.7 lbs).

As with the latest BMW interiors and upcoming Neue Klasse EVs, focus has been put on minimalism. In fact, you can even see the seat structure. The support structures have been completely eliminated to save weight and lower the carbon footprint furthermore. The seat uses a combination of natural fibers, fiber composites, leather alternatives, and algae-based polymers.

In collaboration with BMW’s design team, the Designworks subsidiary worked on the design, color, and material concept. You won’t find the M Visionary Materials Seat in an M car anytime soon but lessons learned during development will be put to good use in future models. Sustainability seems to be a hot topic in Munich these days. If you recall, the i Vision Circular concept from three years ago imagined a fully recyclable compact car for 2040.

BMW proudly claims it was the first automaker to hire an environmental officer back in 1973. From 2025, it aims to make cars substantially greener with the Neue Klasse lineup. The CO2 emissions from cell production are projected to go down by as much as 60%. The German luxury brand is switching to Gen6 batteries with round cells for NK-based electric cars.