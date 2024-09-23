More often than not, BMW shows new cars exclusively with the M Sport Package. That’s not the case today with this X3 (“G45”). A new official photo gallery features the fourth-generation luxury crossover in a cheaper configuration. It does away with the M Sport Package by retaining the basic design. Since it’s not the range-topping M50, it has that quirky kidney grille design we’re learning to live with.

But don’t go into thinking this is the cheapest 2025 BMW X3 money can buy because it’s not. For starters, it has an Individual paint job. The Tanzanite Blue Metallic shade is $1,500 in the United States and €1,920 in Germany. If you’re a fan of those two-tone wheels, we’re afraid those are not standard either. This 906 M design comes in a 20-inch size and costs $600 or €2,500 Huge difference, I know. Alternatively, you could keep things simple and get 18-inch wheels but those are available only in certain markets. If you feel like bigger is better, there are 22-inch alloys available through the M Performance Parts catalog.

Much like the latest 1 Series, the new X3 drops the letter “i” at the end of the model’s designation. That’s why the rear badge only says X3 20. Going forward, it’ll be the same story with newly launched gasoline cars from BMW. However, the diesels will retain the “d” and so will the plug-in hybrids keep the “e.” The Munich-based marque is making this change to reserve the “i” for its purely electric vehicles. Historically, that letter has always stood for injection.

Inside, this 2025 BMW X3 is pretty basic. It keeps the standard upholstery you get at home in Germany. Finished Vivid Grey, this two-tone Econeer material made from recyclable secondary material is used for the seat surface and cushioning. Although you still get an iDrive controller, the shortcut buttons for the climate settings on the dashboard are gone in the name of minimalism. Maybe.

We’ll start seeing new X3s out on the road before the year’s end but only in Europe and the US. Other regions of the world will have to wait until 2025.

Source: BMW