A dream like this comes with a price, and for the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, it starts at exactly 100,000 euros. After two decades, the first Rolls-Royce crafted under BMW’s direction has already become a legend—a dream car without equal, as a journey from Munich to Bastad in Sweden demonstrates.

The Legacy of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

In Munich, it’s not always easy to stand out with a Rolls-Royce—especially not in the city’s south, on the exclusive Maximilianstraße, or in the snobbish Bogenhausen district. The so-called entry-level models, such as the Ghost, Wraith, or Dawn, barely cause anyone to glance away from their cargo bikes. But the Phantom is different. It is rare and uniquely striking, even with its grandiose understatement, effortlessly evoking dreams of royalty and megastars.

When new, this chauffeur-driven model for the richest and most beautiful could easily cost half a million euros—or significantly more, depending on the level of customization. Yet, the fact that this Phantom VII is already 20 years old is not apparent in its design or condition. If you want to bring such a British-Bavarian dream on mighty 21-inch wheels into your own driveway, you can find one for around 100,000 euros—typically well-maintained, with manageable mileage and a complete service history. Not a lot of money for 5.83 meters of automotive luxury with no earthly limits.

The discerning customer would sit in the rear right-hand seat, snugly nestled in supple leather, with feet tucked into deep, plush floor mats—where even small cats could easily hide. But what if the equally discerning and well-heeled used car buyer wants to take the thin leather steering wheel into their own hands? What can a car like the seventh Phantom, painstakingly created from a blank sheet of paper at the end of the 1990s without any major cost constraints, offer on long journeys and in everyday use?

A Journey Begins: Munich to Berlin

Three days, over 1,500 kilometers, and a varied route from Munich via Berlin to Hamburg, then onward to Copenhagen and the Scandinavian luxury seaside resort of Bastad, should reveal what this 2003/2004 icon is truly capable of. Is it merely a showpiece, or can it genuinely shine?

The drive, starting in the north of Munich, begins far from cozy. The rain is coming down in torrents, and the 336 kW / 460 hp 6.8-liter V12 tackles the first few kilometers through the city before heading north on the A9, with windshield wipers working diligently. The spacious interior is vast, and the leather-covered comfort seats—crafted from 18 flawless hides—let you know well before Nuremberg that this tour could be completed in one go, while the twelve-cylinder engine purrs so quietly in the background that it feels like you’re in an electric car.

Performance and Comfort on the Open Road

Forty-five minutes south of Berlin comes the first, somewhat premature, refueling stop. Consumption has dropped from 22.5 to just over 17 liters per 100 kilometers—despite a brisk pace. Considering the vehicle’s size, the 2.6 tons of mass it moves, and the overall conditions, it’s hard to complain. Rolls-Royce often invokes history when discussing quotes, technologies, or the brand’s aspirations. However, to be impressed by this car, one doesn’t need to hear quotes like “whatever is rightly done, however humble, is noble” by Sir Henry Royce or “strive for perfection in everything you do. Take the best that exists and make it better. When it does not exist, design it.” The 20-year-old Phantom is impressive and spectacular without taking your breath away, and stories from the early days of motoring might now put some people to sleep.

From Hamburg to Copenhagen: Rain and Roads

The risk of boredom is equally low during the stopover in Potsdam, a short detour to the cozy Pfaueninsel, or at the “Curry 195” hotspot on the famous Ku’Damm, as it is the next day when the journey continues toward Hamburg in the morning. It’s raining again, making it easier to bypass Hamburg and exit the A24 early to take the federal highways 404 / 205 northbound. The stopover in Bad Segeberg reminds us that, besides petrol stations and supermarkets, the Winnetou Festival holds a prominent place in the annual calendar here. Back on the A7 autobahn, the youngtimer—capable of reaching speeds up to 240 km/h—makes swift progress, delighting its occupants with grand travel comfort, intrigued glances from onlookers, and its impressive 720 Nm of torque, which is available from 3,500 rpm and lifts the imposing radiator grille into the airflow during each overtaking maneuver.

Debate persists over whether BMW’s rotary pushbutton control, which folded out of the front center armrest, was a significant innovation at the time, whether the storage compartments were adequate, and whether the operation of certain functions adhered too much to the brand’s historical roots. Passengers would have appreciated more intuitive control of the automatic air conditioning, heated seats, and other driving functions, akin to a BMW of that era. However, Rolls-Royce chose its own path and continues to do so today—often to the mild annoyance of customers. This doesn’t apply to the practical fuel consumption, which settled at 15.3 liters of Super per 100 kilometers.

Crossing Borders: Into Denmark and Sweden

The brisk pace of the V12 colossus abruptly ends beyond the Danish border, with the speedometer needle showing less enthusiasm than it had an hour before. The attention that the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, available from 2003, commands here on the roads, in parking lots, and at filling stations is noticeably greater than in Germany. The E45 takes us southeast via Odense and Ringsted to Copenhagen. Here, in the bike-friendly Danish capital, not just the hotel parking garage in the city center feels cramped—the mighty Rolls-Royce takes up two parking spaces in a row, just as it did near Potsdam.

Final Destination: Bastad’s Luxury and Elegance

The next morning, the final leg of the journey crosses the nearly eight-kilometer-long Öresund Bridge, passing Malmö and the ferry port of Helsingborg, before arriving in Bastad. Here, in the summer, the well-heeled society of Gothenburg gathers for tennis tournaments, music festivals, and even royal family visits on the weekends. Sometimes, they arrive in newly built armored luxury limousines, which don’t offer the same comfort as a 20-year-old Phantom VII and are less conspicuous amidst the beautiful gardens of Norrvikens Trädgårdar. Once a year, it’s not apple trees, flowers, or the memory of founder Rudolf Abelin that take center stage here, but the big concours, celebrating sports cars and classic cars from yesterday and today—like the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII.

[Photos and Story: Stefan Grundhoff; press-inform]