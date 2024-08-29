It’s that time of the year when Consumer Reports ranks automakers based on how dependable their used cars have been for owners. For the latest study, CR analyzed more than 150,000 vehicles built during the 2014 to 2019 model years. The outcome of this thorough evaluation is based on problems reported during the last 12 months of ownership.

Specifically, CR was curious to find out what sort of issues owners encountered, from minor problems like the interior trim coming off or major ones that involved replacing the engine or gearbox out of warranty. Electric vehicles were also included in the analysis, with an emphasis on learning about difficulties related to the battery and charging.

How did BMW fare? Ok-ish. The German luxury brand finished seventh with a reliability score of 46. The models that were analyzed were the 2 Series through 5 Series as well as the X1, X3, and X5. Although BMW did manage to finish ahead of Mercedes (10th place) and Audi (16th place), it trailed behind Lexus. Yes, Toyota’s luxury brand was first. Not a surprise, is it? Predictably, its mainstream sibling ended in second place, with Mazda completing the podium.

For BMW, the silver lining here is that the Munich-based company was actually the highest-ranked brand among European car manufacturers. As far as MINI is concerned, it finished disappointingly low, earning only the 12th place, between two American luxury brands: Cadillac and Lincoln. At the bottom of the rankings were Tesla (24), Dodge (25), and Chrysler (26).

After looking at previous data, CR praises Lexus and Toyota for coming out with reliable new cars that remain dependable as they age. Honorable mentions go to two other Japanese brands – Acura and Honda – which finished fourth and fifth, respectively. The only American automaker to make it to the top 10 was Buick, which ended in sixth place.

These lists don’t necessarily tell the whole story because a car’s reliability also depends on how well the owners look after it. We all know that regular maintenance can make a world of difference compared to neglecting servicing for an extended time.

Source: Consumer Reports