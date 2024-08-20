The new M5 Touring can store 500 liters (17.7 cubic feet) of cargo behind the rear seats. Fold the 40:20:40-split bench and the luggage volume jumps to 1,630 liters (57.6 cubic feet). If that’s still not enough, BMW has just what you need. It’s collaborating with a supplier to offer a roof rack compatible with the G99. That’s to be expected, right? Yes, but there’s more to it than that.

CarBuzz spoke with Vice President of BMW Product Management Andreas Meyer about the M5 Touring’s roof rack. It will apparently withstand speeds of 186 mph. That’s actually significantly more than the electronically governed top speed of 155 mph. It can almost support the top speed of the G99 when fitted with the optional M Driver’s Package. The uncorked super wagon can do 190 mph.

Built by a third party, the roof rack will be sold directly by BMW, with details to be revealed in due course. Meanwhile, the RS6 Avant competitor has already been previewed with M Performance Parts and a few of the 150 Individual colors. Lightweight wheels are also likely planned seeing as how the M5 G90 will get them next summer. What the wagon doesn’t have is the sedan’s carbon roof. Not now, not ever.

Since the M5 Touring is for those with practicality in mind, it’s worth noting the maximum trailer load is 2,000 kilograms for the European model. BMW USA hasn’t released details about this aspect, but doing the conversion, that would be 4,409 pounds. The G99 is offered with optional trailer coupling that electrically deploys and retracts.

The M5 Touring is the first-ever M wagon alternative to the crop of M SUVs in the US where the M3 Touring isn’t available. It’s too late in the life cycle of the G81 to get a US visa, but at least its bigger brother has landed stateside. You’ll have to fork out at least $122,675 to get behind the wheel. Deliveries to customers start in the final quarter of the year.

Source: CarBuzz