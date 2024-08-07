You can always count on the aftermarket scene to deliver a comprehensive customization package for an M car. Vorsteiner’s carbon fiber aero program for the G87 radically transforms the second-generation BMW M2. From hood vents to a ducktail spoiler, this kit has it all. An eye-catching yellow custom build shows off the tuning goodies compatible with the baby M.

Those bulging fenders come along with beefier side skirts to muscle up the M2’s profile. Alternatively, that integrated rear spoiler can be swapped out in favor of a fixed wing. It too is made from carbon fiber, just like all the other parts Vorsteiner has developed. Although this wild G87 build has the original wheels, the tuner offers a couple of sets compatible with the smallest of M cars.

As you can imagine, making the M2 look like this doesn’t come cheap. The hood we mentioned costs $4,495 while the CSL-styled rear spoiler is another $3,495. If you want the front fender flares with the side skirts, prepare to pony up $5,495. Other goodies include the $1,695 front spoiler and the $2,495 rear diffuser. If you prefer a rear wing, Vorsteiner charges $3,490.

Beyond the changes to the body – which include carbon kidneys – this M2 also has yellow daytime running lights. Perhaps we’ll see this update straight from the factory in 2025 when the M2 CS is scheduled to come out. The integrated rear spoiler is confirmed for the Competiton Sport, albeit it won’t be as in your face as this.

Speaking of the car’s rear, the look-at-me coupe rocks the controversial stacked exhaust tips. It’s an upgrade offered by BMW through its vast M Performance Parts catalog. Its titanium silencer is about 8 kg (17 lbs) than the standard setup. It uses electrically controlled flaps and a titanium tailpipe trim module with ceramic coating. The exhaust sounds particularly mean when the car is in either Sport or Sport+ mode.

[Photos: @ovtrvn / @bucktoothm2]