BMW is investigating the use of humanoid robots in its production processes for the first time. During a trial at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, the Figure 02 humanoid robot from California-based company Figure successfully inserted sheet metal parts into specific fixtures, which were then assembled as part of the chassis. This trial is part of the BMW Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance production efficiency, digitalization, and sustainability. This is not the first time BMW has showcased the use of robots in a plant. Back in May, SpOTTO, a robot dog developed by Boston Dynamics, was used at Plant Hams Hall to perform several maintenance tasks.

BMW says the use of the robot at Plant Spartanburg aims to relieve employees from ergonomically awkward and tiring tasks. Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board of Management for Production at BMW AG, commented on the development: “The developments in the field of robotics are very promising. With an early test operation, we are now determining possible applications for humanoid robots in production. We want to accompany this technology from development to industrialization.”

The trial provided valuable insights into the requirements for integrating multi-purpose robots into existing production systems. It focused on how humanoid robots communicate with production systems under real conditions. Following this initial use, BMW and Figure are collaborating to prepare Figure 02 for future applications in production and to continue developing the robots based on the findings.

Who is Figure 02?

Figure 02, the second-generation humanoid robot, has several advanced features. According to Figure, Figure 02 features two-legged mobility and advanced dexterity, making it suitable for physically demanding, unsafe, or repetitive tasks. The robot has three times the processing power of its predecessor, improved voice communication, better cameras, microphones, and sensors, a high-performance battery, and fourth-generation human-scale hands with 16 degrees of freedom per hand and human-equivalent strength. These capabilities allow Figure 02 to perform tasks requiring varied and dynamic manipulation, complex grasping, and coordination of both hands in unison.

Future Developments

Currently, there are no Figure AI robots stationed permanently at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, and there is no established timetable for their future integration. BMW Group will continue working with Figure to gather data and enhance the training capabilities for the Figure 02 robots.