I like to think I’m well-versed in BMW concepts, but every now and then, something surprises me. During the heyday of BMW Technik GmbH, the precursor to the i3 was born. We’ve discussed the E1 concept several times, but the E2 has largely flown under the radar. Fortunately, the Petersen Automotive Museum is now shining a spotlight on this lesser-known electric city car.

Unveiled in December 1991 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the quirky E2 was a follow-up to the original E1. As a side note, BMW worked on an evolution of the E1, which was presented at the 1993 Frankfurt Motor Show. While the E1s were running prototypes, the E2 was a static model designed by BMW Designworks in California. The E2’s front fascia shows some styling DNA from the 5 Series E39, while the taillights have a touch of the Z3.

The BMW E2 was engineered with short overhangs to maximize the wheelbase and accommodate four people inside despite the petite body. Full technical specifications were never released but we do know more about the E1. That tiny EV was just 3460 mm (136 inches) long, 1648 mm (64.8 in) wide, and 1500 mm (59 in) tall. It carried a generous wheelbase of 2325 mm (91.5 in) and a battery pack weighing 200 kilograms (441 pounds).

To keep weight down, the hood and tailgate were made from aluminum. A full recharge took about six hours, enough for a driving range of around 100 miles (160 kilometers). The second-generation E1 we mentioned earlier swapped the sodium-sulfur battery for a sodium-nickel chloride pack. As for power, the electric motor delivered a modest 42 hp. The 0 to 50 mph took 16 seconds and the diminutive car topped out at just 75 mph.

The E2 was conceived in response to California’s proposed emissions standards announced in 1990, which required electric vehicles to account for at least two percent of an automaker’s annual sales by 1998. With these regulations in mind, BMW designed the E2 specifically for the US market. However, as the legislation was revised multiple times, the project was ultimately scrapped. It wasn’t until 2013 that BMW launched the i3 as the brand’s first mass-produced electric car.

Source: Petersen Automotive Museum / YouTube, Petersen Automotive Museum