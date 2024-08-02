As if we needed more proof that the modern MINIs are anything but mini, a new photo gallery shows the size discrepancy between the modern and classic models. Shot in sunny Greece, the images bring together the latest Cooper E along with a tiny hatchback manufactured long before the BMW era.

Ironically, the EV featured here was built in the Classic Trim. That striking paint job is called Sunny Side Yellow, contrasted by the white roof and mirrors. MINI also went with a glossy black grille surround and dark 17-inch wheels, so a lot is going on with the exterior. The electric hatch traveled thousands of miles for this photo shoot considering the car was built in China. The “J01” won’t be built at home in Oxford until sometime in 2026.

As with the previous generation of MINIs, there won’t be a five-door version. However, the Aceman serves as an indirect substitute. It too is made exclusively in China on the same platform developed by BMW with Great Wall Motor. The subcompact crossover codenamed “J05” will be assembled in the UK from 2026 as well. Until then, neither has a real shot of being sold in the United States.

Unless there’s a change of plans, only electric MINIs will comprise the lineup by 2030. The British company has pledged to go all in on EVs by the end of the decade when Rolls-Royce will also discontinue gas cars. BMW hasn’t set a cutoff date for combustion engines, suggesting it’ll keep ICE vehicles for the long haul.

Meanwhile, the electric MINI Cooper is about to receive some extra muscle. Already officially previewed, a fully fledged John Cooper Works hot hatch is coming. It’ll be positioned above the all-show-without-extra-go JCW Trim and will have more power. The official debut is scheduled to take place near the end of the year.

Source: BMW